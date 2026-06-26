Josh Allen’s Guest List Absence Fuels Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Mystery

Josh Allen’s apparent absence from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list has sparked fresh speculation with only one week to go until one of the year’s most closely watched celebrity events, raising new questions about who will and who won’t be there.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed a guest list, Allen’s omission from any publicly reported lists has quickly become the latest twist in the mounting mystery surrounding the couple’s highly anticipated wedding.

Are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on Swift-Kelce Wedding List?

With a reported date of July 3 — just one week away — the Swift-Kelce wedding is drawing a massive crowd. Guest count estimates range between 1,000 and 1,200, per TMZ, mixing A-listers, NFL figures and close personal friends under strict privacy protocols. Allen and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, have not appeared on any published guest roundup, according to People magazine’s comprehensive breakdown of confirmed and expected attendees. The omission stands out given the NFL ties and reported personal history between the two couples.

The confirmed and widely expected guest list spans music, film and professional football. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are widely expected, with speculation that Sheeran will perform at the reception. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Claire Kittle confirmed their invitation and mentioned that a no-gifts rule was in place. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave reporters affirmative answers about attending. Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are family. Suki Waterhouse confirmed to Variety that she would attend. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are widely expected given the quarterbacks’ close friendship, as are San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and designer Kristin Juszczyk, per Page Six.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, the HAIM sisters, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Jack Antonoff, Graham Norton and Zoë Kravitz are among the names appearing consistently across multiple published roundups, according to People.

Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld’s Friendship

The friendship between Swift and Steinfeld dates to around 2010-11, when they first connected through mutual friend Emma Stone, according to a Democrat & Chronicle report. They were publicly close from 2013 through 2015 with Paris trips, holiday cookie baking, Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video and the 1989 World Tour before Steinfeld tempered expectations in a 2016 Seventeen magazine interview.

“I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually do! She’s amazing though,” Steinfeld said, as quoted by Cosmopolitan.

Swift liked Steinfeld and Allen’s online engagement announcement in November 2024. Kelce commented, “Congratulations!!!” on the same post, according to Page Six. Then came the May 31, 2025, ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, a private, low-key affair that Swift did not attend.

That same Saturday evening, Swift was in New York City with Selena Gomez celebrating the recovery of the masters for her first six albums, according to Perez Hilton. No credible reporting placed Kelce at the Montecito event, either. Larry David, along with Bills teammates Mitch Trubisky, Dawson Knox and Spencer Brown, who served as groomsmen, were among those confirmed in guest coverage. Swift and Kelce were not.

Allen addressed the Swift-Kelce engagement in September 2025, offering one concrete recommendation: get a good wedding planner.

“I’m happy for him. I’ve known Travis for a long time,” Allen said, adding that he wanted “nothing but happiness for both of them,” according to Yahoo Entertainment.