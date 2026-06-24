Did Travis Kelce Pal Just Reveal Too Much About Taylor Swift Wedding Plans?

A close friend of Travis Kelce may have offered the biggest clue yet about Kelce’s future wedding to Taylor Swift. New comments about the couple’s plans are drawing attention from fans eager for any sign that the highly anticipated ceremony is getting closer. The Kelce pal appeared to confirm that the wedding day is, in fact, “this close.”

The remarks were brief, but they quickly fueled speculation online as Swift and Kelce continue to closely guard details of their wedding plans from public scrutiny.

Kelce’s friend and business partner in Tight End University, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight at the sixth annual TEU — co-founded by Kittle, Kelce and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen — that they received an invitation and plan to show up with his wife, Claire. But he claimed that even Kelce was tight-lipped about the location.

Kittle said he asked Kelce about the venue the previous night and “he laughed at me.” Kittle went on to say he was “half expecting there to be a jumbo jet on a runway and they put us on a plane somewhere.”

George Kittle Confirms Travis Kelce’s ‘No Gifts’ Rule

On whether Madison Square Garden is the venue, he shrugged. “Is it MSG? No, we don’t know.” But despite his claimed ignorance, Kittle appeared to confirm that the wedding was coming up very soon. After Swift made a surprise appearance over the weekend at the Tight End University event, Kittle told People, “She’s just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding.”

One detail Kittle locked in was his planned attire, saying, “I’ll be there. I’m wearing a blue suit, so that’s all I got,” as quoted by TMZ.

That tracked with what TMZ had already reported: Swift and Kelce rented Madison Square Garden for at least three days in July, with the ceremony reportedly targeting July 3. TMZ reported the cost reached into the millions and that the guest list exceeds 1,000 people.

In a separate TEU interview, Kittle confirmed the couple has a strict “absolutely no gifts” policy, then said he plans to bend it slightly.

“Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins,” Kittle explained, saying he planned to gift his Kansas City Chiefs pal a vintage coin, and it “is not expensive too,” as quoted by Yahoo Entertainment.

Swift’s Travis Kelce Wedding Leak Fears

Kittle’s complete ignorance about the venue and date reflects what has been reported about Swift’s information lockdown. Leaks have been so relentless that the couple reportedly changed venues and dates at least once.

“All the leaks that have happened so far have been incredibly disheartening,” a source told Star Magazine. “It has left Taylor feeling very vulnerable. There are a lot of questions about who to trust.”

Some suspicion reportedly points toward Kelce’s personal circle specifically. According to U.K. outlet HeatWorld, Kelce was quietly working to address the situation internally, though sources noted he is less troubled by the public exposure than Swift.

The countermeasures have been sweeping. No paper save-the-dates, NDAs for designers, multiple decoy wedding gowns and a hard no plus-one policy. At least one invited guest reportedly plans to skip the ceremony over that rule. Guests receive details on a strict need-to-know basis, which, if Kittle’s cluelessness is to be believed, means almost no information at all.