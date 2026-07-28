Hailee Steinfeld Makes Career Announcement Before Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reports to training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 29.

Before returning to work, Allen spent as much quality time as possible with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their baby girl, Harper Haize, 4 months old.

“It’s definitely going to be different this year,” Allen told E! News. “Just missing my wife and my baby, but it’s going to be obviously a lot of FaceTimes, a lot of calls. I don’t want to miss anything. That’s the hard part of what we do sometimes.”

Steinfeld also remains busy with work. In addition to starring in the Disney animated film, “Hexed,” which premieres in November, and announcing a partnership with Ashley Luxe furniture, the 29-year-old actress shared some exciting news on July 28.

Hailee Steinfeld Is the Face of a New Fragrance, Recorded a New Song for the Debut

Steinfeld is the face of Estée Lauder’s new Glimmer fragrance, which she talks about in a new interview with Vogue.

While nothing beats the “new baby smell” when she holds their daughter, “Harper’s smell has enveloped me in a way I can’t even put into words,” she told Vogue — such can’t be bottled.

“But someday Harper will know my smell, the faint smell of my perfume. That thought made me so excited to partner with Estée Lauder for its new perfume, Glimmer. It’s the first perfume I’ve ever worn that truly smells like me. It has notes of roses and vanilla (now you know why these notes are so personal and important to me), which I love, and carries an essence, like an invisible heirloom, that feels personal to me, to us.”

After a long break from singing, the Oscar-nominated actress returned to the studio to record the song “Dangerous” for the “Sinners” soundtrack last year. Steinfeld recently got back to the recording studio for her Glimmer campaign.

She recorded a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” before Harper’s arrival. “Recording the cover — while pregnant with Harper, my mom on the set with me — I was flooded with emotions: nostalgia, an appreciation of something great from the past, joy in the present moment, and anticipation for the future.”

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Revealed the Bills QB’s Special ‘Comforting Musk’

Steinfeld told Vogue, “When I think of love, I think about a few Tuesdays ago, when my husband, Josh, came home, hugged me — a comforting musk that instantly puts me at ease — and then pulled from behind his back a bouquet of red roses wrapped in brown butcher paper and twine.”

The flowers instantly brought Steinfeld back to their wedding day at San Ysidro Ranch on May 31, 2025.

“Roses — red, white, and crystal — will always remind me of our wedding in Montecito, California,” she said. “We toured the venue holding hands, walking through the rose gardens, past the lemon trees and sprawling pink bougainvilleas, and knew immediately that it was our place.

“Less than six months later, on an early-summer day, in front of our closest friends and family, we walked through those same gardens, down an aisle lined with the whitest roses I’ve ever seen, inhaling that verdant earth and fresh salty ocean air, and committed to spend forever with each other.”