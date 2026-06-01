Bills QB Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Celebrate Major Milestone

It’s been a big year for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld. Not only did they become husband and wife, but they also became new parents.

Allen and Steinfeld announced the birth of their first child together in early April. The superstar quarterback said becoming a father has changed his perspective ahead of the 2026 NFL season. “I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit,” he told reporters.

“I’m very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself — in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life.”

“It’s such a blessing. I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife that’s doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here right now and be with my teammates. Special times.” When asked if he’s gotten any sleep with a newborn at home, “No,” Allen answered with a laugh. “But I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s very rewarding.”

After celebrating Allen’s 30th birthday earlier this month, the couple had another big day to commemorate.

Josh Allen Shared a 1-Word Comment on Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Anniversary Post

Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Southern California on May 31, 2025. To celebrate their first anniversary, Steinfeld shared never-before-seen photos from their nuptials.

The Oscar-nominated actress captioned the post, “Oh to relive this day over and over…” Allen commented within minutes of her sharing the post, “Forever ❤️❤️.”

Steinfeld previously shared numerous intimate details from their wedding weekend in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society. She wrote, “It was blue skies, 75 and sunny the entire weekend. Except the coolest thing happened after we got married:

“We walked off the aisle to ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),’ and it started thundering. No rain, just thunder and lightning. Magical.”

“Entering our reception for the first time was unforgettable. So much JOY. And the flowers! The red candelabras! The dance floor! The stage! The chandeliers?!! All of our people! The flow of the reception was dance, speech, cry, dance, eat, dance, speech, cry, dance, etc.”

Josh Allen Has No Pet Peeves When It Comes to Hailee Steinfeld

During an appearance on Eric Wood’s Centered on Buffalo Podcast, the former Bills star asked Allen if there was “something the she does that’s a pet peeve of yours.” The 2024 league MVP delivered the perfect answer.

“Absolutely nothing, Eric,” Allen said without hesitation.

However, there is one the he does that Allen knows bother his better half and it’s a habit he inherited from his father, Joel Allen. “If I got something in my beard or my mustache and she goes to reach for it, I always like bark and snap,” Allen admitted.

“It’s something my dad did. We’d be little kids, touching the whiskers on his face and he’d like, ‘Argh!’ ya know? Every time I do that, it gets her every single time. I can’t not do it.. it’s like… there for the taking.”