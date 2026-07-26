Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Shares Personal News Before Training Camp

Josh Allen’s ninth year in the NFL will look a lot different this season. Not only are the Buffalo Bills playing in a new stadium, but he’ll also have a special new fan in the stands, his baby girl, Harper Haize Allen.

While Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, have not revealed their newborn’s exact birth date, the couple announced the birth of their daughter in early April.

“To have a supportive partner, which I do, that allows me to go and work out,” Allen told E! News of his wife’s support while preparing for the upcoming season. He also credited Steinfeld for helping him “find that balance” between work and being a new dad.

Before training camp kicks off at St. John Fisher University next week, he’s “trying to ride the wave right now and enjoy” time together as a family. In the latest issue of her newsletter, Beau Society, Steinfeld shared an update on what the famous couple has been up to during the summer.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shared Her ‘Moment of Gratitude’

While discussing her “favorite” parts of the summer thus far, “My moment of gratitude this week was getting to play pickleball with Greer and our husbands,” Steinfeld wrote. “Just taking time to connect outside in nature filled my cup!”

Steinfeld is best friends with Greer Gustavson, who’s married to music producer and composer Demitri Lerios. The Oscar-nominated actress attended their nuptials at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito. Allen couldn’t attend Gustavson’s wedding as it took place one day before the Bills’ season opener last season.

The two couples, however, have been close for a while. Shortly after Steinfeld and Allen first started dating, they were enjoying a double date with Gustavson and Lerios in New York City in May 2023.

Earlier this week, Gustavson called out Steinfeld and Allen for their propensity to laugh at “the worst possible moment” during a Beau Society live AMA. “You’re just a giggler,” she told Steinfeld.

“Honestly, if it’s not me or you, it’s Josh,” Steinfeld conceded.

“100%,” Gustavson said. “He’s laughing, and then you’re laughing.”

Hailee Steinfeld Is Enjoying Playing Dress Up With Their Baby Girl

“As Harper gets bigger, I’m having so much fun putting her in little outfits,” she wrote, revealing that they splurged on a $98 romper with a Peter Pan collar. Allen signed a new six-year, $330 million contract with Buffalo in March, so Harper likely already has a very stylish closet.

In addition to watching “Beef” once the baby is asleep, “We’re also half-watching The Hawk,” she added. “If you have a golf lover in your house, it’s a fun watch — classic Will Ferrell, and very much not kid-friendly.”

In a previous issue of Beau Society, Steinfeld gave insight into their newborn bliss and how they’re living a more simple life this summer. “People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly. It isn’t always in the big moments,” she wrote.

“Sometimes it’s realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.

“Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”