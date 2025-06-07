Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Missed Legendary Role

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld got married last weekend in a private ceremony that took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The two were engaged in November, when Allen proposed to Steinfeld during the Buffalo Bills’ bye week in a gorgeous moment on a California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Steinfeld has been in the news lately for her wedding to Allen, but she’s also made a big splash in her latest feature film, Sinners. IMDb describes the synopsis for Sinners as, “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

The film was directed by Ryan Coogler and has been a smash hit, especially for a film in the original horror genre. The movie has grossed more than $350 million worldwide, according to Box Office Moji, and is one of the highest-grossing original films of 2025. Its opening weekend saw the film debut in 3,308 theaters and make more than $48 million.

While Hailee is likely on cloud nine because of the great Sinners showing and getting married to the love of her life, it’s interesting to look back and note that she got passed over for a role in what would become a legendary movie.

Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Could Have Been in a Blockbuster 13 Years Ago

In a June 6 piece for Collider, Adam Blevins chronicles how Hailee auditioned for a “leading role in a dystopian sci-fi film that blossomed into a global franchise.” That film was 2012’s “The Hunger Games.”

“Steinfeld was one of the many stars to audition for the role of Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games,'” Belvins noted in the piece. “Other names include Shailene Woodley, Abigail Breslin, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Roberts, and more. Steinfeld ultimately lost out on the role to Jennifer Lawrence.”

He added that, “Now, 13 years after the first ‘Hunger Games’ movie hit theaters, the film has returned to streaming glory on HBO Max, sitting in the #3 spot on the streamer’s chart. All three of its sequels, ‘Catching Fire,’ and ‘Mockingjay’ Parts 1 and 2, are also sitting comfortably in the Max top 10.”

Of course, even not landing the role, Hailee has enjoyed a successful acting career, so all is not lost. Plus, she was in good company with the other actresses who got passed up for the role, and losing to Jennifer Lawrence is not an embarrassing thing.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Should Do a Cameo

Now that Allen and Hailee are husband and wife, it would be pretty cool to see Allen make a guest appearance in one of her films. Stranger things have happened, but we somehow doesn’t see Allen giving up his MVP career to be a move star at any point soon.

As for “Hunger Games,” there’s a new edition on the way, but Hailee isn’t involved with this one, either. The new film, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” will star Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, along with Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Plutarch Heavensbee, Ben Wyatt, Lili Taylor, Kieran Culkin, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Molly McCann and Iona Bell will also star in the film.