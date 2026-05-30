Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Major Changes After Baby

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned to work for the second round of organized team activities this week. In addition to getting in reps with his coaches and teammates, Allen also did a lot of incredible work off the field.

The 2024 league MVP helped raise funds for the Patricia Allen Fund at Golisano Children’s Hospital with his annual 117-hole golf challenge. Allen and the Bills also led a community takeout event where they split up and visited eight different elementary schools to participate in different games and class parades.

Allen, who recently welcomed his first baby with wife Hailee Steinfeld, visited Big Tree Elementary with running back Ty Johnson, wide receiver Skyler Bell, and more.

As for Steinfeld, she continues to keep fans up to date on their life as new parents via her weekly newsletter. In the May 29 issue, the actress shared some personal changes she’s noticed since becoming a mom.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Admits It’s ‘Not Always Easy’ to Simply Be Proud of Herself

Steinfeld wrote, “Since having my daughter, I’ve become exponentially more present in small ways. For example, I used to rush through my morning walks just to get outside and check it off the list.

“But with her, I’m going slower, observing what’s around us, pointing out what I see. I’m saying out loud, ‘Look at the beautiful sky,’ and ‘Good morning to the birdies!'” When thinking about what songs she has on repeat, “The only playlist I can think of right now is kids’ bathtime music,” she joked.

“I’m proud of myself for just being able to be proud of myself. It’s not always easy. Also, my ability to do a lot of things one-handed these days impresses me.” Steinfeld shared in last week’s newsletter that celebrating Allen’s 30th birthday looked different this year.

“At this point in my life, birthdays are a lot simpler,” she wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I love a party or night out every once in a while, but in this chapter of life, it’s the little birthday things — having breakfast together as a family, a quick ‘I’m so grateful you were born’ message — that mean the most to me.”

Hailee Steinfeld Is in a ‘Vulnerable State’ Postpartum

While the “Sinners” star and Allen did not miss a beat after becoming parents, attending Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s wedding just one day after announcing their daughter’s birth and jumping right back into work — Steinfeld is taking care of herself post-birth.

“My amazing doula has taught me so much about postpartum nutrition,” she wrote earlier this month. Steinfeld also gave a shoutout to her close friend, actress Ayo Edebiri.

“You guys always ask me what I’m reading, and currently it’s ‘The First 40 Days.’ It was in the gift that Ayo got me. I sent her a rambling voice note the other day to let her know how often I’ve been reaching into her postpartum emergency kit — daily!

“I’m halfway through this book, and every word has resonated. There’s a paragraph early on that talks about how even forty days after giving birth, you’re still in such a vulnerable state. People understand that about your new baby, but they don’t understand that about you, the mom. I’m still in this early period and need to remember to be super gentle with myself in every way — physically, mentally, nutritionally, spiritually, all of it.”