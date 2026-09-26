Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Share Baby News Before Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. Playing a starring role in the Bills’ hot start is none other than quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen earned his 19th career AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor following his five-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. He completed 20-of-31 passes for 248 yards and three passing touchdowns, along with 14 rushes for 69 yards and two scores during Buffalo’s 41-31 win over the Lions.

The 30-year-old quarterback entered this season with a new perspective as he and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first baby together five months ago. Allen, who typically avoids talking about his private life, lights up when talking about their daughter, Harper Haize Allen.

According to the 2024 league MVP, Harper not only makes him a better person, but also a better football player.

Bills Star Josh Allen Says Coming Home to His Wife & Baby Made Him a Better Quarterback

During an appearance on “Fitz & Whit” with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth, Allen described how fatherhood has helped him as a quarterback.

“I alluded to earlier, being my own worst critic, right? Sometimes I do get into a space of negative self-talk,” Allen admits. “But as you guys know with your kids, when you go home, they don’t know anything about that. They don’t care about that. They’re just happy to see you.”

“That smile that hits their face when you walk into that door, there is nothing like it. And maybe it allows me to compartmentalize better of when I’m at work, it is all about work. When I step home, I can leave it at the door and be with my family and be a dad and be the best husband that I can be.”

“So, I don’t know. I think it just kind of sets a freshness, a newness, and it just kind of aligns with what else is going on in my professional career.”

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Revealed Their Baby Girl Is Now Crawling

While Allen reaches new milestones on the field, his baby girl is reaching them at home. Steinfeld, 29, revealed in her newsletter, Beau Society, “Harper is totally crawling, so hanging out with her on our living room floor has become my new favorite hobby.

“It’s like she’s saying ‘Look at me go, mom!’. Although I’m not ready to think about her talking – she’s growing so fast!”

The Oscar-nominated actress also shared insight into the couple’s life as new parents in a heartfelt letter to their daughter this summer. She gushed, “Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”