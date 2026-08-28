Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Exciting News at Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills narrowly defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27 in their preseason finale on August 27. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen was inactive, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, made a surprise appearance at the matchup.

Allen hoped to call some plays from the sidelines, but Bills head coach Joe Brady ultimately never gave him the chance. Instead, the $330 million franchise star hyped up his team throughout the game.

“He’s MVP, Josh Allen, best quarterback in the world. You don’t expect him to just be a down-to-earth guy’s guy that loves jokes and pranks and [has an] incredible sense of humor,” Brady told ESPN before the matchup.

“He’s literally just one of the guys. If you didn’t know who he was and you met him in public, you’d be like, ‘This guy’s awesome. I’m sure he’s just a normal guy with a normal family,’ and nothing about him or his personality would say superstar or any type of pride.”

Steinfeld, 29, cheered the Bills on during their come-from-behind win on Thursday night. During the matchup, she also posted a rare photo from the new Highmark Stadium on her Instagram Stories.

Highmark Stadium Is Selling Hailee Steinfeld’s Angel Margarita

Steinfeld broke her rule of never posting on social media during a Bills game to reveal the $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium is selling her personal canned beverage, Angel Margarita.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF_USf-Silo/

Ever since Steinfeld first launched Angel Margarita, fans have begged the Oscar-nominated actress to make the canned drink available in Buffalo. Because what better way to tailgate than drinking Allen’s wife’s beverages in Orchard Park?

Angel Margarita expanded from the West Coast and first started selling in the Big Apple in September of last year. The drink became available across Western New York in October. Now, Bills Mafia can drink Angel Margarita while watching her husband play—a perfect match.

Fans Hope to See Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s Baby Girl at Bills Game This Year

Steinfeld and Allen announced that they welcomed their first baby together in April. During the offseason, she gave insight into how they lived a more simple life following Harper Haize’s arrival in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society.

“People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly. It isn’t always in the big moments,” she wrote.

“Sometimes it’s realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.

“Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”

While fans hope to see Harper at a game this season, neither Allen nor Steinfeld has shared a photo featuring Harper’s face on social media. If their baby girl does make it to Highmark Stadium, they will likely continue to keep her away from cameras.