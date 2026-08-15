Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld in Bills Gear Before Preseason Opener

The Buffalo Bills take on the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason game on August 15. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the team’s healthy starters are expected to play.

While Buffalo’s $350 million franchise star may only take a few snaps, Allen is excited for their first game at the new Highmark Stadium. He wants to get in reps and create “a new routine” in their upgraded surroundings.

“I’d love to play,” Allen told reporters. “I couldn’t tell you how long or how many drives or what’s the case there, but to get out there and get a good feeling and a good sense of the game and get a good sense of the guys around me, I feel like that’s important to do.”

The Bills don’t play their real home opener until Week 2 when they host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Fans will keep an eye out for Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their baby girl, Harper, during the primetime game.

Steinfeld keeps a very low profile at Highmark Stadium. She avoids the jumbotron and never posts photos on social media during or after the matchup. On the eve of the Bills’ first preseason matchup, however, the Oscar-nominated actress reminded everyone she’s Buffalo’s biggest fan.

Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Her Bills’ Gear, Photo From Highmark Stadium

On the very rare occasions Steinfeld has shared photos in Bills gear, or at the stadium, it’s months after the fact. In the August 14 issue of her newsletter, Beau Society, the new mom showed off pictures from a disposable camera she recently developed, including two Bills-related pics.

“The photos that came back were more than a year old, and they also reflected the passage of time,” she wrote. “There were pictures from a trip to Hawaii when we were a family of two, a date night bowling fiasco I’d forgotten about, and a few photos that made me excited for the fall” — football season.

She posted a photo with her best friend, Greer Gustavson, while wearing a red vintage Bills hat, a cream-colored top and bottom, with red socks.

In another picture, she shows off the view from Allen’s suite at the old Highmark Stadium. “As much as I love summer, I’m starting to get excited for fall,” she wrote alongside the photo. “You know what’s coming!!”

The “Sinners” star also shared her Buffalo support from the couple’s backyard in May.

Steinfeld gushed over the start of the season in 2024, shortly after she launched Beau Society. “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17),” she wrote.

“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

Hailee Steinfeld Opened Up About Her Favorite Bills-Inspired Looks

Steinfeld wrote in the September 5, 2025 issue of her weekly newsletter, “I get a ton of questions about my game-day fits, so this feels like as good a time as any to tell you about my thought process there.

“On game days, I usually keep it to jeans, a t-shirt, and a hat. That’s my go-to formula; however, I have a lot of fun leaning into my vintage collection (which has turned into a real treasure trove in our basement), finding special pieces to pull out for the pure celebration that is a Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

“Fashion is so personal, but these are the three things I consider when getting dressed to watch my husband play: Make sure it’s functional, lead with vintage… and [ask yourself] Does it feel like me?”