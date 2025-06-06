Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Reveals Gorgeous Wedding Rings in New Photo

After proposing in November, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wed actress Hailee Steinfeld on Saturday, May 31.

The couple tied the knot at the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. Numerous of Allen’s teammates attended the wedding, including Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Spencer Brown, Mitch Trubisky, and Shane Buechele.

Photos from the couple’s stunning outdoor ceremony went viral on social media. Fans gushed over Steinfeld’s white dress, her father, Peter, walking her down the aisle, and the couple’s first kiss as husband and wife.

Following the big weekend, Allen did not return to Orchard Park for the second week of Organized Team Activities. However, no one expected him to be at voluntary practice so soon after his wedding.

While the 29-year-old quarterback and Oscar-nominated actress have kept a low profile since tying the knot, Steinfeld, 28, shared the first official photo from their wedding day on Friday, June 6.

Hailee Steinfeld Proudly Announced, ‘We’re Married’ in Her Newsletter

Back in September, Steinfeld launched a weekly newsletter, Beau Society, to connect with her fans in a more meaningful way. Each issue drops on Friday. Amid her busy schedule, if Steinfeld needed to delay an issue, she always sent a short message explaining why and noted when subscribers could expect the next newsletter.

Fans waited for Issue No. 39 to hit their inbox on Friday, May 30, but it never came, nor did an explanation for why. However, because Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins leaked the date of Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding months ago, her sudden disappearance wasn’t a mystery.

However, the “Dangerous” singer returned for a special edition newsletter on Friday. She wrote in the subject line, “We’re married!” and included the first photo from their wedding party. They both flashed their new wedding bands in the black-and-white picture.

While Steinfeld shows off a thick new diamond band, Allen went with a dark ring with a line of diamonds in the middle.

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Appeared to Change Outfits for the Wedding Reception

Based on the Steinfeld’s photo, she changed into a second dress for the wedding reception. While numerous photos went viral on social media from their outdoor ceremony, this marks the first picture from after they said, “I do.”

During the reception, Steinfeld wore a white mermaid style gown with sheer white gloves and a long veil. In the photo shared in Beau Society, she’s wearing a sparkly dress with straps. While Allen wore a classic black tuxedo for the ceremony, he appears to have changed into a white jacket.

A source told People on May 29 that they both can’t wait to tie the knot. “They’re both really excited about the wedding — to celebrate with family and friends,” the source said.

“They’re really settling into their lives together. They lean on each other, support each other [and] collaborate together. They really just enjoy each other a lot.”