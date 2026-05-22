Josh Allen Details What He’s Seen Differently From WR Keon Coleman This Offseason

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is heading into a make-or-break season, and Josh Allen has already seen a lot of improvement in him through the offseason and the first week of OTAs.

Allen Likes What He Has Seen From Coleman

“He is, in my opinion, a different person,” Allen said on Wednesday during “Centered On Buffalo Podcast”. “His mentality right now is awesome. His work ethic is off the charts. He’s doing all the little things the right way; guys see that I see that, and that needs to be applauded. Still, at the same time, we need this all the time, and I think he is ready to give that to us, so it’s been awesome to see. I know coach (Joe) Brady, and I appreciate how hard he’s been working, so he just has to keep that rolling.”

Allen also stated during OTAs on Tuesday that he wants Coleman to be the best version of himself this season.

“The only thing I want from (Coleman) is to be the best version of himself. I truly believe that is the best way to do it,” Allen said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “I’ve already seen a shift in his mindset this year, and how hard he’s been coming out to practice and working out, so that’s obviously very promising. … I fully believe in him. I still do, and that will never change.”

The Bills selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but after two seasons, he has yet to live up to expectations. Coleman has played in 26 games, recording 960 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In his rookie season, he missed four games due to a wrist injury, and last season, he missed another four games as a healthy scratch. One of those missed games was due to Coleman’s late arrival to a team meeting that week.

Now that Sean McDermott is no longer here and Joe Brady is now the head coach, it’s a good time for Coleman to have a clean start, and Brady even mentioned during OTAs on Wednesday that the plan is to have Coleman in the offense this season.

“I made sure when I got the job, he knew he was going to be here and be a part of our offense,” Brady said about Coleman.

This Could Be Coleman’s Final Season in Buffalo

The Bills put Coleman on notice this offseason when they traded their 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore.

One of the reasons the Bills took Coleman in the 2024 draft was to help him step in and try to fill Stefon Diggs’s shoes, since the Bills had traded him to the Houston Texans a month earlier.

Since Coleman’s performance hasn’t lived up to expectations, the Bills needed to make a move for a veteran receiver. While they might have overpaid for Moore, they had to bring in someone who could effectively be a reliable No. 1 option for Allen. Hopefully, Moore can step into that role and make an impact.