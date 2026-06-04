Bills QB Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Marriage News

While Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills close up week 3 of Organized Team Activities, the quarterback and his wife, Haile Steinfeld, are celebrating a major milestone — their one-year anniversary.

Steinfeld commemorated the occasion on social media earlier this week, sharing never-before-seen photos from their Santa Barbara nuptials.

In the June 3 issue of her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, the Oscar-nominated actress detailed their anniversary celebration at home with their newborn baby girl.

While things look a lot different from “the best day our lives” one year ago, as Steinfeld described, she couldn’t be more happy with where they are one year later. “On May 31, 2026, we were sitting on the couch watching our wedding video with our daughter! As we were getting ready for bed that night, I looked in the mirror and realized I was crying happy tears.”

Bills QB Josh Allen and His Wife Hailee Steinfeld Exchanged Paper Gifts

Steinfeld wrote, “We both ‘dressed up’ (I put on a little mascara and a pair of jeans) and sat down for a 5pm dinner at our little dining room table, our baby in her bouncy chair in between us.

“We had our wedding soup (tortilla), an incredible homemade mushroom pappardelle, and for dessert, a gooey butter cake, our favorite thing to order when we’re out to dinner and find it on the menu.”

“We took the occasion to rewatch our wedding video and went back through our camera rolls to find the first photos we ever took together. Josh and I talked about our favorite dates and memories together, and just how much life has changed in a year.”

As for gifts, they went with the traditional paper theme for the first anniversary. “I got Josh a deck of custom playing cards with a photo from our wedding and he printed and framed our favorite wedding photos for the house, which was the best surprise because we’ve been putting off framing these photos for literally a year.”

The couple also exchanged cards. Even though she’s constantly writing him little notes as it’s her “love language,” Steinfeld wrote, “It felt important to sit down and put pen to paper on our anniversary– especially given the paper theme.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Is ‘The Best Version of Himself’ After Welcoming a Baby With Hailee Steinfeld

Allen didn’t hesitate to say how becoming a father has changed his perspective on April 20. “I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit,” he told reporters. “I’m very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself — in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life.

“It’s such a blessing. I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife that’s doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here right now and be with my teammates. Special times.” When asked if he’s gotten any sleep with a newborn at home, “No,” Allen answered with a laugh. “But I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s very rewarding.”