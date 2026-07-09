The Buffalo Bills are trying to get over the hump, and quarterback Josh Allen desperately wants to bring the Lombardi trophy home.

“The goal remains the same, and that’s to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York,” Allen said. “And we’re going to do everything in our power to make it happen.”

Allen and the players want to do everything in their power to win a Super Bowl, and the same should be said about the Bills’ front office. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, one move that general manager Brandon Beane should make is a trade for Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat.

Bills Receive Intriguing Trade Message Regarding Josh Sweat Ahead of Season

Canfora wrote more on his reasoning behind why the Bills should make a move for Josh Sweat.

“Somebody is going to pry Josh Sweat out of Arizona. He doesn’t want to be there, they aren’t close to winning and the coach who recruited him there got fired. The Bills can’t get caught up in hugging future draft picks, and they haven’t been able to find breakout edge rushers picking in the very back of the first-round as a Super Bowl contender every year.

Sweat is still just 29, he has 20 sacks the last two seasons and the best pressure rates of his career. He could put them over the top. The Bills were at least on the periphery of Maxx Crosby trade talks with the Raiders. They have to know this isn’t a strength for them.”

Canfora’s opinion is valid considering the Bills did not have a single edge rusher ranked in the top 20 among the league’s pass rush win rate (per ESPN), and ranked 27th in team pass rush win rate (31%) and 22nd in run stop win rate (30%) in 2025.

He also added that one top personnel executive said, “They still don’t have a guy, and it’s hard to get where they want to go without one. They’re not going to bring (free agent) Von Miller back. That didn’t work. (Joey) Bosa was at the end. They need more.”

Is Pass Rusher the Position the Bills Need to Address?

While the team struggled both as a whole and individually to get to the quarterback and stop the run last season, Canfora may be overlooking what the Bills have done this offseason and who’s due for a breakout season.

Former 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau has quietly been one of the league’s most productive and consistent pass rushers, racking up 35+ total tackles, 4+ sacks, and double-digit pressures since his rookie year.

Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur believes he could be the Bills’ X-factor next season, writing, “A former first-round pick, Rousseau is key to helping new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense come together. If he can take a step forward in his sixth NFL season, Rousseau would be a game-changer for what’s been an average pass rush.”

The Bills also made two new additions to the pass rush department, signing Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal this offseason and drafting Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker in the second round.

People forget Chubb had 8.5 sacks last season, and Parker had 21.5 sacks spanning across three seasons in the SEC.

If the Bills want to get over the hump, a trade for Josh Sweat may not be the only move the team could make.