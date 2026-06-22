Bills Could Look to Trade $29M ‘Miss’ for Conditional Pick

When the Buffalo Bills went out and signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $29 million deal, the team wasn’t expecting him to go out and catch just 22 balls for 303 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Especially when he was one of the team’s top wideout options aside from Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

Now that the Bills went out and traded a second-round pick for DJ Moore and drafted Skyler Bell in the fourth round, the pressure is on Palmer to step up his game, or else he could be a prime trade candidate during the 2026 NFL season.

Bills Could Look to Trade $29M ‘Miss’ Joshua Palmer for A Conditional Pick

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes Joshua Palmer could be traded for a conditional 2027 sixth-round selection.

“The Buffalo Bills appear to have missed when they signed Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $29 million contract last offseason. Palmer was limited by ankle and knee injuries, and he did have some bright moments, but the 26-year-old’s production never quite matched his price point. Palmer recorded a career-low 303 receiving yards in 2025.”

It’s not like Palmer is some old veteran either, and maybe it’s just not the right fit in Buffalo. Regardless, this is a decision the Bills should seriously consider because if they can trade him, they’ll save $10.1 million in cap space.

Knox pinned the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins as possible suitors, but in reality, it could be any team that might need some help in the WR department if they have some injuries during the season.

It’ll be a great chance to give Bell some more snaps as a rookie, and, personally, Tyrell Shavers is a player who deserves to have a bigger role on offense.

Skyler Bell Receives Familiar Comparison

A major reason the Bills could feel comfortable trading away a player like Palmer is their confidence in Bell, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“We really like Bell. A lot,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “He’s a guy we think can play inside and outside.”

Former Bills safety and current fellowship coach Dean Marlowe also recently gave a familiar comparison for Bell.

“He honestly reminds me of a younger [Stefon] Diggs. And he might be a little bit faster. Skyler Bell has done a fabulous job. He doesn’t look like a rookie to me.”

Buffalo Bills SI’s Alex Brasky wrote more on Marlowe comparing the two wideouts.

“Marlowe then recalled a few routes that Bell ran during the Bills’ offseason work in which the youngster ‘stopped on a dime’ displaying his natural capacity to gain separation, as he did routinely during his final collegiate season at UConn. Separating from defenders has also been a strength of Diggs’ throughout his career.”

If Bell can show he has what it takes to be a crucial part of the Bills wide receiver room, then Palmer’s career in Buffalo could be cut short.