ESPN Reveals Bills’ ‘Most Glaring Weakness’ Ahead of 2026 Season

The Buffalo Bills are yet again well-positioned to chase a Super Bowl. But, as the last few years have proven, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a finished product.

With the start of training camp just around the corner, ESPN analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder recently identified each NFL team’s most glaring weakness. For the Bills, the trio singled out the team’s uncertainty at off-ball linebacker.

“Terrel Bernard remains the team’s top LB, but he has battled injuries (nine total games missed) and ineffectiveness in each of the past two seasons,” Clay wrote. “Running mate Dorian Williams has generally been a situational player but might need to play an expanded role this season. Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles and fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr are his primary competitors.”

Bills’ Defense Could Feature New Scheme

The offseason brought change for the Bills with offensive coordinator Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott as head coach and Jim Leonhard taking over as defensive coordinator. Leonhard will be tasked with maintaining a unit that ranked top 10 in the NFL in yards allowed (293.1 per game) last season.

With linebacker a potential concern for Buffalo, Clay speculated that Leonhard could try to lean more on three-safety looks to help counteract opposing offenses.

Newcomer C.J. Gardner-Johnson is expected to slide into a starting role at safety alongside returning starter Cole Bishop, who is coming off knee surgery. Rookie fourth-rounder (167th overall) Jalon Kilgore, out of South Carolina, could also factor into the mix.

Leonhard Named Bills’ Biggest X-Factor

Given the wholesale changes on Buffalo’s defense, Walder tabbed Leonhard as the team’s biggest X-factor.

“One of the upsides of promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach is keeping the consistency and continuity of the potent Bills offense. But on the defensive side, Buffalo is replacing a good coach in Sean McDermott. Will Leonhard be able to get enough out of an imperfect defensive roster to make Buffalo title contenders?” Walder wrote.

Leonhard, 43, served last season as the Denver Broncos’ assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.