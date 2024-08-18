Veteran Bills WR ‘On Very Thin Ice’ in Fight to Make Final Roster

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was already facing an uphill battle to make the final roster of the Buffalo Bills, and a new injury could make his odds a little longer.

The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver struggled in training camp and through the first two preseason games, then was forced to leave the team’s 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 17 with a neck injury.

Jon Helmkamp of AtoZ Sports speculated that the injury could be the deciding factor keeping Valdes-Scantling off the final roster.

“The significance of the injury remains to be seen, and I truly hope all will be okay for him, but if he’s unable to get on the field over this final week of training camp before the third preseason game, it will mean more reps going to the likes of Tyrell Shavers, who is likely competing for the same roster spot,” Helmkamp wrote. “Valdes-Scantling’s standing is on very thin ice.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling down for more than a minute getting attention after a bad hit. He was able to walk off the field with help. pic.twitter.com/0MHv7KhkVS — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) August 18, 2024

The Bills have not given details on Valdes-Scantling’s injury, but there were some scary moments after he suffered a neck injury and remained on the field while being tended to by medical staff.

Veteran Receiver ‘Having a Rough Go of It’

Helmkamp noted that Valdes-Scantling had been struggling even before being forced to leave Saturday’s game. He dropped his only target in the first preseason game and did little to stand out against the Steelers.

“That injury might just be the nail in the coffin for his chances of making the 53-man roster,” Helmkamp wrote, noting that the veteran receiver had “been having a rough go of it” throughout the offseason.

Others have already been sounding the alarm for Valdes-Scantling. In a prediction of the final roster published on August 10, David Faux of SI.com put former practice squad wide receiver Tyrell Shavers over Valdes-Scantling for the final spot on the depth chart.

“While Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not a consistently good player, he has provided some big play ability when he is playing well, and having a veteran presence who can play on the boundary may be enough to keep him on the roster,” Faux wrote. “That said, second-year pass-catcher Tyrell Shavers has had a very exciting training camp, and a strong preseason should be more than enough to secure a roster spot for him. Ultimately, I’ll be bold and predict Shavers on the roster over the veteran.”

Bills Forced to Make Changes at Receiver

The Bills have already been forced to make some changes at wide receiver, releasing veteran Chase Claypool with an injury settlement after he suffered a foot injury that kept him out for several weeks.

The Bills also added speedy wide receiver and kick returner Damiere Byrd to compete for a spot on both offense and special teams. Kyle Silagyi of SI.com wrote that Byrd could bring an element to the passing game that the Bills have been lacking.