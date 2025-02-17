Bills Former All-Pro LB Named a Possible Trade Candidate

The Buffalo Bills have one simple goal this offseason. Make whatever move necessary to improve your chances of getting over the hump and winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Last year, the Bills traded away star receiver Stefon Diggs. His departure left remaining questions about what the offense would look like without an established go-to receiver, but were quickly silenced with Josh Allen securing his first league MVP nod in 2024.

Yet, one Bills report believes another surprise trade could ship off a big piece of the team’s defense this offseason.

Matt Milano Named One Possible Trade Candidate This Offseason

Bills GM Brandon Beane has done a quality job building a contending roster, but does this team need to make a few more moves to finally slay the Patrick Mahomes dragon in the AFC to take the final step to the Super Bowl entering 2025?

Well, Brandon Ray of BuffaLowDown believes there could be some surprise changes to the roster this offseason. One player he named as a potential trade candidate was standout linebacker Matt Milano.

Ray wrote, “It’s really sad to see what has happened in Matt Milano’s last two seasons with the Bills. A season-ending injury in Week 5 of the 2023 season, and then tearing his bicep before the start of the 2024 season that kept him out until Week 13. Milano has had a very tough time staying healthy lately. However, we can’t overlook what Milano has done for the Bills since arriving in 2017.”

Ray added, “He has been such an impactful defender for the Bills with the ability to play sideline-to-sideline football and cover tight ends no matter who they are. The former All-Pro has been a big fan favorite for a long time, but like stated before, all good things must come to an end. If not in 2025, then 2026 could definitely be the year that Bills fans get the dreaded notification that Milano is out of Buffalo.”

Milano’s Durability Concerns & Salary Could Be an Issue for the Bills

Milano has been a productive linebacker for this Bills’ defense, when he has managed to stay healthy. Yet, he has appeared in just nine regular season games over the last two seasons. Additionally, Milano played in only 10 games back in 2020.

Sure, Milano’s production was great in both 2021 and 2022 – where he generated 185 total tackles, registered 4.5 sacks, recovered four fumbles, and recorded three interceptions – but his durability concerns are increasingly concerning considering his projected 9+ million dollar base salary entering the upcoming season.

The durability concerns only grow when you realize he will turn 31 years old before the start of the upcoming season.

Fortunately for the Bills, Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams performed well as a linebacker duo after Milano missed the first 11 games of the season after tearing his bicep in training camp. If the organization feels confident in Williams ability to operate as a full-time starter, the idea of Milano being traded isn’t too farfetched.

Yet, if the team truly is Super Bowl or bust in 2025, then one could ask themselves if the team is really going to get better if they away Milano this offseason.