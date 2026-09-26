Mike Tomlin Issues Strong Josh Allen Warning Amid Bills Hot Start

The Buffalo Bills have cruised to a pair of victories to begin the 2026 campaign, and unsurprisingly, Josh Allen has been at the heart of the team’s success. Through two games, Allen has led the Bills offense to a mind-boggling 77 points, and he doesn’t seem intent on slowing down anytime soon.

By now, Allen’s greatness is almost expected on a weekly basis, and he has the accolades to back it up. The only thing that Allen hasn’t won at this point is a Super Bowl, and he seems dead set on changing that. Unsurprisingly, Allen has his fair share of detractors, but with two big games in the books, former NFL head coach Mike Tomlin issued a strong warning to the rest of the league when discussing Buffalo’s star quarterback.

Mike Tomlin Addresses Josh Allen’s Super Bowl Woes

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The No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen has established himself as arguably the best quarterback in the league over the past four years. Not only does he have the ability to make just about any throw he wants, but Allen is also a deadly threat as a runner, despite playing under center. Allen already has four Pro Bowl selections and an MVP Award to his name, and he has to be the early MVP frontrunner once again this year.

It’s only been two games, yes, but Allen has been virtually unstoppable to this point. In the air, he’s thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns without throwing a single interception, and on the ground, he’s already run for 92 yards and four more scores (which is tops among all rushers in the league).

We’ve seen stretches like this from Allen in the regular season before, though, only for him to fall apart in the playoffs. And yet, while some folks are skeptical of Allen’s strong start, Tomlin isn’t, as he believes that it is only a matter of time until he pushes his team over the hump, especially if he keeps playing at this sort of level.

“That’s that narrative game that’s played from time to time. My response to that is, ‘Keep watching,'” Tomlin said when discussing Allen’s failure to win a Super Bowl at this stage of his career. “We’re at the tip-top of the food chain. Everybody doesn’t get to win. It is hard in this business. He’s in the midst of writing his story. I remember people used to say that about Peyton Manning a generation ago until he got it done.”

Josh Allen, Bills Have Their Sights Set on Super Bowl Run

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Allen has had his fair share of postseason struggles, but he has also faced an absurdly high level of competition in his quest to win it all. He’s still only 30 years old, though, so time is on his side when it comes to his quest to win it all. He has to start converting some of these opportunities, though, or else he will be out of time before he knows it.

Two games into the season, and it appears as if this is going to be one of Allen’s best chances of winning a title. The defense has some things to figure out, but with Allen playing at such a high level, it hasn’t even mattered to this point. With a matchup against a struggling Los Angeles Chargers team on the schedule in Week 3, look for Allen and Buffalo to cruise to another comfortable victory on Sunday.