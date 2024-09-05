Ex-Bills QB Who Once Beat Out Josh Allen Signs With Fifth NFL Team

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is on to his next destination.

The journeyman signal-caller signed with the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad this week, finding a new NFL home quickly after his second stint with the Las Vegas Raiders came to an end. Falcons beat writer Terrin Waack shared the news in a post on X, noting that the Falcons parted ways with offensive lineman Julién Davenport to make room for Peterman on the practice squad.

Peterman has landed a series of jobs since joining the Bills in 2017 and leaving the following season, appearing in seven total games with two starts.

Nathan Peterman’s Forgettable Tenure in Buffalo

Peterman had an infamous tenure with the Bills, joining the team as a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 and earning a start that season when first-year head coach Sean McDermott benched a struggling Tyrod Taylor.

Peterman had a disastrous start, throwing five interceptions in the first half of a loss to the Chargers before Taylor was inserted back in after halftime. Peterman did start another game that season, throwing a touchdown in near-whiteout conditions in a blizzard game against the Indianapolis Colts. Though Peterman later had to leave the game with a head injury, the Bills went on to win and reached the playoffs that season for the first time in 17 years.

In his second season, Peterman beat out rookie Josh Allen in training camp to earn the starting job, but lasted only a bit longer than his first stint as a starter. He was benched after halftime in the team’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens after the Bills fell behind 40-0. Allen would keep the job, while Peterman was released later that season.

The veteran Peterman has continued to find work after he left Buffalo, spending time with five NFL teams including a stint with the New Orleans Saints earlier this offseason where he competed for the backup job behind Derek Carr.

Bills Face Question Marks at Quarterback

Though Allen has held onto the starting job ever since Peterman was first benched in 2018, the Bills do have some question marks at the No. 2 spot this season. The team brought back veteran Mitch Trubisky to back up Allen, but he struggled during training camp and the first preseason game before suffering a knee injury in the second preseason game.

The performance led to some questions about Trubisky’s place with the team, with WGR 550 reporter Joe DiBiase suggesting the Bills could look into signing veteran free agent Ryan Tannehill.

“If no starting job becomes available to him via injury, Ryan Tannehill would be a significant upgrade for the Bills at backup QB,” DiBiase shared on X. “This is a 3 win football team if Trubisky had to play.”

The Bills did add potential competition behind Trubisky just before the start of the season. After bringing in veterans Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown to play in the final preseason game, the Bills released both quarterbacks and instead signed former New York Jets starter Mike White to their practice squad.