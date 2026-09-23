NFL Announces Exciting Josh Allen News After Week 2 Performance vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills had a memorable Week 2 night, defeating the Detroit Lions 41-31 on “Thursday Night Football”. It wasn’t just a regular season game for the Bills; it marked their first real game in their new stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen delivered an impressive performance and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Josh Allen Put on a Show in Week 2

Allen completed 20 of 31 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 69 rushing yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns.

“I caught myself taking it all in, understanding how cool what I get to do is,” Allen said on Thursday, via The Associated Press. “My job is the coolest in the world,” Allen said. “It’s everything I ever wanted, to be the quarterback of an NFL franchise. I’m just very fortunate to have ended up in Buffalo.”

Allen has been on a mission to start the season, throwing for 582 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 92 yards and four touchdowns.

Even though the Bills had Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator for the last two and a half seasons, the offense feels a little different now that he is the head coach. Perhaps Brady wanted to implement some things as offensive coordinator, but former head coach Sean McDermott didn’t want them.

Allen is facing a significant test this week as the Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. Although the Chargers have struggled, losing to the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders in Weeks 1 and 2, they are now backed against the wall and are expected to give the Bills their best effort.

Allen Responded Well After Playing the Texans

There was some concern heading into the Bills’ Week 2 game against the Lions about how Allen would feel going into the game. In late August, Allen said he feels very different playing on turf than on grass. The Texans have artificial turf, which the Bills played in Week 1, but it didn’t seem to faze Allen, even while playing on a short week.

“Grass is healthier for our bodies. I’m at a point in my career now where, when we practice on the artificial turf, I can feel it the next day,” Allen said. “When we are out there [on natural grass], I feel great. I think any honest guy would tell you that’s how they feel. So I think it’s healthier injury prevention. I’ve gotten numerous burns on my legs from artificial turf to the point where I can’t sleep at night because it’s bubbling over. It’s very painful. I’m excited not to deal with it at home at least. I know we will probably still play games on the road on turf, but if I could snap my fingers and make every field grass, I would.”

The Bills will play on natural grass at home for the next two weeks, but in Week 5, they will play on turf again, this time on the road against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.