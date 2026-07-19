Bills Predicted to Acquire Former 1st-Round Wide Receiver in Intriguing Move

The Buffalo Bills could look to add some more help to the wide receiver room through a trade.

Buffalo made a big move to acquire DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears to be the team’s No. 1 receiver. Yet, the Bills still could use some more help, and one analyst predicts they will make a bold move.

NFL analyst Justin Carter of FanSided shared a trade pitch that sees Buffalo acquiring Xavier Legette from the Carolina Panthers.

Bills acquire:

Xavier Legette

Panthers acquire:

2027 fourth-round pick

Legette would be an intriguing wide receiver as he was a name that was linked to the Bills before the 2024 NFL Draft. Buffalo ended up trading out of the first round and selected Keon Coleman, who has also struggled.

Legette is entering his third NFL season and could use a change of scenery. The 2024 first-round pick has struggled, as last season, he recorded 35 receptions for 363 yards and 3 touchdowns. In his rookie season, he had 49 receptions for 497 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old could be Buffalo’s 4th or 5th receiver, but add some more youth to the wide receiver room. And if the Bills do move on from Coleman, he can help replace him and is an intriguing buy-low candidate for Buffalo.

Analyst Explains Bills-Panthers Trade Pitch

Although Carolina selected Legette in the first round in 2024, the Panthers will likely get a mid-round pick back in return.

A change of scenery could be needed, and Carter believes he fills a void in the Bills offense and becomes a downfield threat for Buffalo.

“The Buffalo Bills still need help at wide receiver, as they head into 2026 with Joshua Palmer set to play a key role on the roster. That is … not the best situation to be in, and while the addition of DJ Moore helps, it’s still clear that the team has an issue here. This proposed trade is actually one of two things I’d do if I were Bills GM Brandon Beane. First is this move: dealing a mid-round pick for Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, who hasn’t really panned out in Carolina but who has the skill to be a downfield threat with Josh Allen throwing the football.

“The other part of this? Recoup some draft capital by then turning around and trading Keon Coleman to a rebuilding team. I don’t think Carolina will want Coleman (hence why he isn’t in this deal), but essentially I’m thinking about what’s basically a three-team swap that lands Buffalo a more promising young wideout than the one that clearly isn’t working out.”

Legette did have some promise entering the NFL Draft, so if he can rediscover his college form, he’d be a major addition to Buffalo’s roster.

Buffalo’s Wide Receiver Room

The Bills went out and acquired Moore to be the team’s No. 1 receiver, as Buffalo has added to the wide receiver room.

Buffalo also claimed Quentin Skinner off waivers from the New York Jets in their most recent addition. Ahead of training camp, the Bills’ wide receiver group is as follows:

DJ Moore

Khalil Shakir

Joshua Palmer

Keon Coleman

Skyler Bell

Mecole Hardman

Tyrell Shavers

Trent Sherfield

Stephen Gosnell

Jalen Virgil

Ja’Mori Maclin

Mac Dalena

Quentin Skinner

Max Tomczak

The Bills will open their 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans.