Ex-Bills’ 5th Year Tight End Signs With AFC Team After Team Refused Tender

The Buffalo Bills‘ tight end situation has not been the powerhouse that it was expected to be given the presence of both Pro Bowler, Dawson Knox, and former first round pick, Dalton Kincaid, over the past two seasons.

However, news concerning a former tight end has arisen on Wednesday, per Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Jaguars are signing former #Bills TE Quintin Morris to a one-year deal. Morris had 3 TDs over three seasons in Buffalo and is especially valued for his blocking ability — a trait Jacksonville’s new coaching staff prioritizes in tight ends. pic.twitter.com/Pq3HbNAOwb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2025

Quintin Morris Signs With The Jacksonville Jaguars

The fifth year tight end, Quintin Morris who had spent his previous four years in the NFL with the Bills after coming out of Bowling Green as an undrafted free agent in 2021, agreed a one year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday, where he will aim to assuage the departure of Pro Bowler, Evan Engram – who was cut in March.

Unlike Kincaid and Knox, who add considerable value in the passing game, Morris is primarily a blocking tight end; despite being slightly undersized at 6’2, Morris is thick and strong – carrying himself at 252 lbs.

Morris predominantly saw himself as the #3 tight end over the course of his time in Buffalo, making the 53 man roster in three consecutive years, before the Bills decided he was not worth $3.6 million restricted free agent tender that he would have been owed had they kept him on in 2025.

Now, Morris will join a young position group in Jacksonville that consists of former second round pick, Brenton Strange, ex-Ram, Hunter Long, and fellow ex-Ram and Viking, Johnny Mundt – in the hopes of once again making the final roster in late August.

What Does The Bills Tight End Situation Look Like?

The departure of Morris does not have a vast effect on the nature of the position group; both Kincaid and Dawson – the leaders of the room – remain under contract.

The Bills drafted Jackson Hawes out of Georgia Tech in the fifth round of last month’s draft, who will most likely have the inside track at the TE3 position come this fall.

The team will also have Zach Davidson, who was beaten out for the third place spot in 2024 by Morris, and newly minted undrafted free agent, Kelecki Latu in house to compete for a roster spot.

It would also not be a surprise to see Buffalo make one or two final tight end additions prior to training camp starting in late July, as the team aims to shore up a key position in Josh Allen‘s offense.