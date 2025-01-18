Ravens Have Future Hall of Famer in Backfield, but Bills RB Is Postseason X-Factor

The upcoming playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will be about quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will face each other for the second time in their postseason careers.

Allen beat Jackson in the Divisional round in January 2021, and the two quarterbacks have been the biggest storylines in the MVP race this season.

Jackson and Allen were in the middle of a significant MVP race all year, and as of right now, the Bills quarterback will come out on top, with the Ravens signal caller finishing in 2nd.

Jackson already has two MVPs in his trophy case, so nobody will have an issue that Allen is about to win his first.

While many have focused on the quarterback battle, the running backs will also be significant in this game.

The Bills Have a Great Running Back of Their Own

The Ravens have a future Hall of Famer in their backfield, Derrick Henry. Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season in the Charm City.

Henry helped free up Jackson more in the passing and running game and has been a critical part of their offense, but Buffalo has a good one in James Cook.

Throughout the first part of his career, everyone was waiting for the team to get Allen a star running back, and there were times in games when Allen was the best runner on the field.

The Bills hit the jackpot when they drafted Cook out of Georgia in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He put up outstanding numbers this season, helping Buffalo reach another postseason.

The 25-year-old running back picked up 1,009 yards and 16 scores on the ground this year, taking a lot of pressure off Allen.

Cook Has Made the Offense Better

A great running game is a quarterback’s best friend, and every team reaming in the playoffs has a great running back or running style. Buffalo, which seemed only effective on the ground with its quarterback, now has a fantastic running back.

Cook might not receive Henry’s love, but the NFL fans will soon learn who he is.

Buffalo wouldn’t be in their position today without their star running back. He might not be flashy like Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs, but he flies under the radar like the rest of the Bills team.

The Ravens might have many advantages in this matchup, including coaching, defense, and playmaking; however, running back and quarterback are a wash.

Allen has been the best quarterback all season, and he would be the first to tell you that it wouldn’t been possible without his great running back behind him in the backfield.

Buffalo has everything going for them this year, and look forward to Cook breaking off an incredible run and being the most talked about running back in this game.

Move over Derrick Henry because you got competition at the running back spot this weekend.

The Ravens vs. Bills game will kick off on Sunday, January 19th, at 6:30 PM ET from Orchard Park. The winner will advance to their second AFC title game in five years.