Buffalo Bills Release Super Bowl Champion QB

The Buffalo Bills seem to have made their decision at backup quarterback for Josh Allen in 2026 — at least to start the season.

“Buffalo is releasing veteran QB Shane Buechele, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

All 32 NFL teams must have their rosters pared down to 53 players by 6 p.m. EST on Sunday.

“The Bills backup QB job has officially been decided,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Sunday. Shane Buechele is being released … Kyle Allen will be QB2 behind Josh Allen after a phenomenal preseason.”

Buechele was no slouch in the preseason himself, and the Bills likely set him up to get another job by letting him play the full game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason finale — a 28-27 win in which Buechele went 26-of-38 passing for 196 yards.

“To no surprise, Kyle Allen has won the backup quarterback competition,” Smitty Talks Bills wrote on their official X account. “Hoping Shane Buechele can come back on the practice squad!”

Buechele Won Super Bowl With Kansas City Chiefs

Buechele went undrafted in 2021 after starting at Texas for 2 seasons before losing his starting job to current Denver Broncos backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He transferred to SMU and lit up the stat sheet, throwing for 7,024 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions in 2 years as a starter.

He made the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent — including a Super Bowl win following the 2022 season — then spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a backup to Josh Allen on the Bills and bounced back and forth between the Chiefs and Bills in 2025 before re-signing with the Bills in February.

Bills Could Still Upgrade at Backup QB

While Kyle Allen seems set as a backup for the Bills, there’s still a chance there could be an upgrade at the position if the Bills see a good fit out there.

“Buffalo is releasing veteran QB Shane Buechele, effectively settling the backup battle behind Josh Allen,” NFL DFS Blueprint’s Todd Neeper wrote on his official X account. “Kyle Allen is now positioned to open the season as Buffalo’s QB2. Another roster decision locked in as the Bills work toward the final 53.”