Former Bills’ Draft Pick Suddenly Announces Retirement

The Buffalo Bills reported strong attendance during the start of voluntary Organized Team Activities last week.

Even Bills quarterback Josh Allen reported for practice despite his wedding to actress Hailee Steinfeld taking place at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this past weekend.

While NFL teams across the league prepare for mandatory veteran training camp later this month, which runs June 10-12 for Allen and Co., a former Bills starter, Ronald Darby, suddenly announced his decision to retire at age 31.

The Bills Selected Ronald Darby in the 2nd Round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Traded Him to the Eagles in 2017

Buffalo selected Darby with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. The Florida State alum, who helped the Seminoles with the 2013 National Championship, was the seventh cornerback taken off the board.

The rookie earned a starting role opposite Stephon Gilmore under then-head coach Rex Ryan. He earned AFC Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in September. The 5-foot-9, 193-pounder finished the season with 68 total tackles (61 solo), 21 passes defensed, and 2.0 interceptions. He was runner-up for the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year behind winner Marcus Peters of the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2016, Darby put up a career-high 69 total tackles (60 solo) and 12 passes defensed. After Buffalo hired head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in 2017, the Bills traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for wide receiver Jordan Matthews, cornerback E.J. Gaines, a 2018 third-rounder, and a second-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams.

In the exchange, the Rams received wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-rounder from Buffalo.

The move was a surprise since Darby was slated to be their No. 1 corner opposite 2017 first-rounder Tre’Davious White. While Darby suffered a dislocated ankle in his Eagles debut, he returned to action in Week 10. Darby helped Philadelphia win their first-ever Super Bowl championship against the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Ronald Darby Signed a $2.5 Million Contract With the Houston Texans This Offseason

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Monday, June 2, “Veteran CB Ronald Darby, who played 10 seasons and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring from the NFL, per sources.”

Darby bounced around the league following this three-year tenure with the Eagles. He spent one season with the Washington Commanders before joining the Denver Broncos in 2021. Darby moved on to sign with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024.

Last season, Darby appeared in 13 games and made 12 starts. He registered 46 total tackles (36 solo), and 9.0 passes defensed.

The veteran corner appeared committed to play in 2025 after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Houston Texans this offseason. While fans were surprised by his decision to call it a career, they also wished him well.

News 4 Buffalo’s Justin Siejak posted, “Shoutout Ronald Darby on a fruitful 10-year career in the league, that’s not easy to do at all. His time in Buffalo was really fun! Salute 🫡.”