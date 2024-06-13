Bills Coach Sean McDermott Puts Team on Notice With 4-Word Message

The Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is known for canceling the final day of mandatory minicamp. After two days of practice, McDermott likes to let players start their vacation early. But not this year.

McDermott was pretty blunt when asked about his decision to hold practice on Thursday, June 13. “Because we needed it,” he answered, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

The Bills took an axe to the roster in March, releasing six key veterans. Between free agency pickups and the 10 rookies selected in the 2024 NFL draft, there are a lot of fresh faces in Orchard Park.

“We need to practice,” McDermott reiterated to reporters, on why the team needed a third day of minicamp this year. “Obviously, there’s a high percentage of new players. The more reps we can get the better.”

Sean McDermott on why the #Bills decided to go forward with the final day of minicamp: "We need to practice." Added he appreciates the players' willingness to return for a third day In past years, the team had forgone the final day of camp

McDermott commended the players’ reaction after announcing they wouldn’t have the day off. “I appreciate the players’ willingness and their attitude when they were out there. Not all teams are practicing on the third day of minicamp.”

With minicamp complete, the team has a six-week break before training camp kicks off. Players report to training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester on July 23. The first practice is the following day.

McDermott sent a strong message to his players as they took vacation. “Be ready to go,” he said. “Make good decisions in the offseason…. from when you leave to when you come back. Be ready to go and be in shape. Because it’s going to be a challenging camp.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Plans to Keep Working with the Wide Receivers During the Break

Speaking to reporters earlier in the week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he’s only taking a semi-vacation during the break.

With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone, Allen’s top receivers include Curtis Samuel, Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, and the long returning player, Khalil Shakir.

“Making sure that we’re going to meet during the summer break that we have here, and then in the training camp, just make sure that we’re talking and have an open line of communication with routes and concepts,” Allen said. “What I see, what they see, what they feel and just trying to listen and just try to improve every day.

Blessing your feed with a few nice catches on the final day of #Bills minicamp.

Allen also revealed he’s working on his arm mechanics with Biometrik’s owner Chris Hess this offseason. While the Wyoming alum has one of the most explosive arms in the NFL, with digital mapping, he’s hoping to tweak his motion to be more efficient.

“I wouldn’t call it a complete overhaul of my throwing motion, but definitely some things to work on and clean up,” Allen said. “Getting long with my arm and a little bit with my stride. So just trying to clean that up. And anytime you go through something like that, sometimes it’s going to feel really good, sometimes it’s not going to feel really good.

“It’s just like changing your swing in golf, as long as you’re trusting it and you keep working on it, each and every day results will come.”

The 28-year-old quarterback suffered a shoulder injury last season, however, he never missed a game. He finished the 2023 NFL season completing 66.5% of his passes for 4,306 yards, 29 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The dual-threat also recorded 111 carries for 524 yards and 15 scores.