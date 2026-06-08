Former Bills HC Sean McDermott Spotted at NFC Team’s Minicamp

The Buffalo Bills are entering the 2026 campaign as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they will look a little bit different from when we saw them last. Over the past few months, the Bills have undergone a handful of changes, but perhaps the biggest of the bunch saw them fire head coach Sean McDermott and promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to replace him.

McDermott helped turn Buffalo into the championship-caliber team that it is now, but he was unable to get the team over the hump and lead it to the promised land. While the Bills are moving on without him, many folks have been curious to see what the future holds for him. For the most part, McDermott has stayed out of the public eye, but he reemerged on Monday at the start of the New York Giants mandatory minicamp.

Sean McDermott Spotted at Giants’ Mandatory Minicamp

McDermott took over as the Bills’ head coach in 2017 after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers as a defensive coordinator. While defense was his calling card, McDermott became renowned in Buffalo for helping turn Josh Allen into arguably the best quarterback in the league currently.

Despite all his success, McDermott could not lead the Bills to the Super Bowl, even though the team consistently qualified for the playoffs. Their latest postseason loss saw them bow out against the Denver Broncos in the divisional round, and that proved to be the last straw for McDermott when it came to his future with Buffalo.

Since getting let go by the Bills, McDermott has remained without a job, as he has not latched on with a new team. However, he was seen hanging out with Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen, who crossed paths with McDermott in Buffalo, on Monday. While McDermott doesn’t have a role with the team, it’s fair to wonder if that could change in the future.

“Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott just walked onto the field here at Giants minicamp practice with Joe Schoen,” Pat Leonard of New York Daily News Sports shared in a post on X.

Could the Bills Have to Worry About Sean McDermott Joining a New Team?

McDermott may have flamed out in Buffalo, but he is still widely regarded as one of the top coaches in the league, which is partially why it’s been so surprising to see him not find a new home after getting canned by his longtime team. Simply put, McDermott may be looking to take some time for himself, but considering how he is currently spending time with the Giants, it’s also clear that football isn’t far from his mind.

There’s still a lot of time between now and the start of the 2026 campaign, so McDermott can still decide on what he wants his future to look like between now and Week 1. Interest in his services still appears to be high, so while Buffalo is fully invested in its new coaching staff, there’s still a chance it could bump into McDermott at some point next season.