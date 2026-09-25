Bills Rookie Skyler Bell Talks Connection With Josh Allen Amid WR Injury News

The Buffalo Bills have an unclear outlook at wide receiver heading into Week 3’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, which means it might finally be time for fourth-round rookie WR Skyler Bell to showcase his abilities on the field.

Buffalo released its final injury report on Friday, with WRs DJ Moore and Keon Coleman both ‘game-time decisions’ according to head coach Joe Brady.

“Keon, DJ, they’ll be questionable, and the guys that understand where they are in the system so I’m gonna give them all the way through till game time,” Brady said. “I have confidence in them when they’re ready to go, they’ll be ready to go.”

That said, it likely means the Bills will elevate Bell’s status from a healthy scratch to part of the game-day roster on Sunday, especially since both Moore and Coleman are game-time decisions.

That said, Bell recently shared his thoughts on potentially having his debut game on Sunday and his growing connection with quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills Rookie Skyler Bell Talks Connection With Josh Allen, Potential Debut Game

With the sense around the building leaning towards the Bills activating Skyler Bell on Sunday, reporters asked him what his mindset is heading into a potential debut game.

“I think just being myself. Joe has a big saying, ‘Be you us,’ and I think that’s just what I gotta do. Just be myself. Myself is just good enough, and so I think just going out there, do what I know how to do. Just making the easy plays. Making the routine plays, routine, and then the big plays will come.”

Bell also touched on his growing connection with Josh Allen, saying, “I think it’s getting better. Obviously, you know, he’s been throwing me routes on there since camp so I think that’s helped a lot. And then when I do get in there he tries to find me, timing and getting rhythm. We connected a bunch today so I think just staying down and, you know, stacking days.”

Bell then added that Allen has been pushing him, saying, “He’s just on me when he needs to be. If I’m not where I need to be on the spot, he’s gonna say, ‘Hey, I need you here,’ or, ‘I need you this,’ so I think he’s doing what he’s supposed to do to help me out.”

DJ Moore Comments on His Injury Ahead of Chargers Matchup

It’ll be great if Skyler Bell finally has his debut game, but it’ll also be a major plus if DJ Moore is good to go on Sunday.

He commented on how he feels on Thursday, saying, “Still gotta go through some things but we, we gonna be good. …It’s more of, ‘What’s the threshold and the pain tolerance.'”

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown also had some comments on Moore’s injury, saying, “I think he plays hard just as anybody and he is a factor when he’s out there with us, you know, not just making plays, but just the vibe he brings to the huddle and on the field. That’s a guy that does it right and he’s gonna do everything in his power to help the team whether it’s just like a jet sweep or just to run a clear-out route.”

Buffalo will host the Chargers on Sunday, September 27th at 1 PM Eastern Time.