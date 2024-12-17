Stefon Diggs Reveals Only Threat to Bills QB Josh Allen Winning MVP

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024.

The Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. While Diggs’ exit shocked the NFL world, and it left Bills quarterback Josh Allen without No. 1 wide receiver, both players thrived afterward.

While Diggs suffered a season-ending injury after just eight games with the Texans, he was on pace for another 1,000-yard season before he got hurt. As for Allen, he’s having the best season of his seven-year NFL career. The 28-year-old quarterback seems to break a new NFL record every week and leads the MVP race.

During an appearance on “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday, December 17, Diggs reiterated his thoughts about Allen winning MVP and revealed the one reason he might not win.

“Somebody had said something to me on Twitter [about Allen winning MVP],” Diggs said. “And I was like ‘he definitely should be winning. He’s been balling. Obviously, it’s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing.

“As far as seeing him game in, game out, he’s making those plays. It’s not new to me at all… It’s just respect coming full circle. He’s finally getting the credit he deserves.”

However, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who made NFL history by recording his seventh game with as many or more passing touchdowns (five) as incompletions (four) on Sunday, poses a threat.

“The only person you kinda compete with is Lamar Jackson who’s playing hell of a ball, too. It’s going to be a tough decision toward the end of the year for whoever makes those decisions because boys going crazy.

Stefon Diggs Said ‘He’ll Never Forget’ His ‘Good Years’ With the Buffalo Bills

While there were years of tension between the two-time All-Pro and the Bills, Diggs recalls his time in Buffalo fondly.

Speaking to People about the Bills in an interview published on Dec. 16, “I always want everybody to do well, especially except for when they play me, but other than that, I’m always pulling for ’em. I just navigate through life with a lot of love no matter what people say about me or how things happen around me.

“I just like to move with a lot of love. But my time back in Buffalo, I look at it as I had a hell of a time. I had a hell of a year, hell of a season. It was good years, man, that I’ll never forget.”

Former Bills Star Stefon Diggs Considers Himself ‘Blessed’ to Be With the Texans

While the Bills clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title and look like strong Super Bowl contenders, Diggs remains confident signing with the Texans was the best move for him. For the veteran, his new teammates immediately felt like family.

“So just that process of me being in Houston, I was so happy,” he told People. “I woke up every day happy. It was a little hot, I ain’t going to lie, but every day I woke up with a smile. Just the fact that I was blessed to be where I was at.”