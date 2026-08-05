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Ex-Bills’ Stefon Diggs Signs With Commanders on One-Year Deal

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Stefon Diggs wide receiver Buffalo Bills
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills landed what looks to be their new WR1 this past offseason when they traded a second round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wideout D.J. Moore.

And now it appears that a former Bills All-Pro wideout has also found his feet at a new team. Jordan Schultz reported on August 5 that the Stefon Diggs, who spent 4 seasons in Buffalo from 2020-23 was “close” to signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

Sources: The #Commanders and 2x All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs have had deep discussions and there’s mutual interest in doing a deal.” Schultz posted on X. “Expectations around the league is Diggs ends up in Washington soon.”

And merely seven minutes later, Schultz confirmed that the Commanders are signing the 32-year old WR on a one-year deal worth as much as $12 million deal.

BREAKING: The #Commanders are signing 4x Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs, multiple sources tell me.” Schultz wrote on social media, before following up with the compensation update. “Sources: Stefon Diggs’ deal with the #Commanders is a 1-year contract worth up to $12M.”

It appears that the base salary + signing bonus number is closer to $10 million, as Ian Rapoport reported that the deal was worth “over $10 million”, with the extra $2 million likely coming by way of incentives and make-able bonuses.

More to follow…

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Ex-Bills’ Stefon Diggs Signs With Commanders on One-Year Deal

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