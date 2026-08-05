Ex-Bills’ Stefon Diggs Signs With Commanders on One-Year Deal

The Buffalo Bills landed what looks to be their new WR1 this past offseason when they traded a second round draft pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for wideout D.J. Moore.

And now it appears that a former Bills All-Pro wideout has also found his feet at a new team. Jordan Schultz reported on August 5 that the Stefon Diggs, who spent 4 seasons in Buffalo from 2020-23 was “close” to signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

“Sources: The #Commanders and 2x All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs have had deep discussions and there’s mutual interest in doing a deal.” Schultz posted on X. “Expectations around the league is Diggs ends up in Washington soon.”

And merely seven minutes later, Schultz confirmed that the Commanders are signing the 32-year old WR on a one-year deal worth as much as $12 million deal.

Sources: Stefon Diggs’ deal with the #Commanders is a 1-year contract worth up to $12M. https://t.co/CjgLoGssQ5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 5, 2026

“BREAKING: The #Commanders are signing 4x Pro Bowl WR Stefon Diggs, multiple sources tell me.” Schultz wrote on social media, before following up with the compensation update. “Sources: Stefon Diggs’ deal with the #Commanders is a 1-year contract worth up to $12M.”

It appears that the base salary + signing bonus number is closer to $10 million, as Ian Rapoport reported that the deal was worth “over $10 million”, with the extra $2 million likely coming by way of incentives and make-able bonuses.

More to follow…