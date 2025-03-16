Hi, Subscriber

Stefon Diggs Sparks Bills Reunion Rumors With Cryptic Instagram Move

Stefon Diggs
Getty
Former Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs on December 25, 2024.

The Buffalo Bills stunned the NFL world by trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last offseason.

The Bills ate over $31 million in dead money and took a $4 million cap hit to part ways with quarterback Josh Allen‘s No. 1 wide receiver. Buffalo also sent Houston a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Bills received a 2025 second-rounder.

Prior to Diggs’ exit, there had been years of tension between the two-time All-Pro and the Bills. On March 30, Diggs responded to a fan’s tweet that stated, “Does Josh benefit from having a top tier receiver, yes. Is he essential to his success, no.” Diggs replied, “You sure ?” and was traded the next day.

The move seemed to work out well for the Bills and Diggs. Allen and Co. won their fifth-consecutive AFC East title and came within one game of reaching the Super Bowl. Diggs was on pace for another 1,000-yard season before suffering a season-ending injury after just eight games with the Texans.

Diggs, who signed a one-year, $22.5 million contract with Houston, enters the offseason as a free agent. As for where the 31-year-old may end up in 2025, fans think the Bills may be in play.

Stefon Diggs Unhid All His Bills Photos on Instagram

Stefon Diggs

GettyFormer Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024.

While Diggs has a history of deleting all of his Instagram photos during the offseason, he made the opposite move in March. The veteran receiver unhid his Instagram photos in a Bills uniform, which immediately sparked a strong reaction from fans.

While Diggs liked a post that called Bills Mafia “the worst fanbase” after his trade, many fans were open to his return. One fan posted, “I’d take Diggs back to be WR1 all day.” Another person wrote, “I’d take Diggs back in an instant if he wanted back. He did a ton of good for this team. Sometimes you just have to take some time away to realize how good it really was.”

Others were not into giving Diggs a second chance in Buffalo. One Bills fan posted, “I SERIOUSLY do not want him back. Nevermind the circumstances how he left, he’s coming off an ACL tear and we should know after watching both Tre and Von’s recovery most recently that he won’t be playing at 100% probably at all this season. (If ever again, considering his age).” Another fan wrote, “Hard pass.”

Stefon Diggs Supported Josh Allen’s MVP Campaign

Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen

GettyFormer Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (L) and quarterback Josh Allen at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023.

Following Diggs’ exit, Allen played the best football of his seven-year career and earned the AP’s Most Valuable Player Award. Before Allen won, Diggs offered his former teammate nothing but praise in his MVP campaign.

Diggs said during an appearance on “Good Morning Football” on December 17, “Somebody had said something to me on Twitter [about Allen winning MVP],” Diggs said. “And I was like ‘he definitely should be winning. He’s been balling. Obviously, it’s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing.

“As far as seeing him game in, game out, he’s making those plays. It’s not new to me at all… It’s just respect coming full circle. He’s finally getting the credit he deserves.”

