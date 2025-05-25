Ex-Bills WR Urges Team to Sign Former $80 Million Playmaker to Pair With Josh Allen

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson wants his former team to give free agent Keenan Allen a call.

Currently, the Bills’ top wideouts are Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore. They also have others, including Laviska Shenault Jr., but adding a big-bodied WR like Allen to the mix might not be a bad move. At least, not according to the team’s former receiver.

“I believe Keenan Allen is a free agent. I mean who wouldn’t want to see an Allen to Allen connection,” Johnson wrote on X on May 18.

It is an intriguing potential pairing; Keenan Allen’s experience and consistent production with quarterback Josh Allen’s playmaking tendencies could be a good thing for the Bills offense. Let’s discuss.

Should Buffalo Bills Sign Free Agent WR Keenan Allen?

I believe Keenan Allen is a free agent..

I mean who wouldn’t want to see an Allen to Allen connection. #proven — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕖 Styles (@StevieJohnson13) May 18, 2025

While Buffalo’s group of WRs offers a mix of youth and experience, none have Allen’s track record of production and leadership. Sure, age is a factor here and likely the primary reason Keenan remains a free agent. He’s 33, and he missed two games while dealing with a foot injury last season, but he still has a good amount to offer.

Allen remains one of the most technically proficient wide receivers in the NFL. Drafted by Chargers in the third round back in 2013, Allen quickly made an impact, gaining over 1,000 receiving yards his rookie season. Over the next decade, he became a cornerstone of the Chargers’ offense, and by the end of 2023, he had amassed over 10,500 yards, earning six Pro Bowl nods along the way.

In 2024, Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, where he finished with 70 catches for 744 yards and a team-high seven TDs. While these numbers are modest compared to his earlier days, the veteran wideout showed he can still contribute effectively.

“The first thing that comes to mind is that he’s crafty,” former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said about Allen back in June of 2024. “He is so crafty with his route running. It seems like he’s always open, even when I used to double cover him. … He understands his body. He’s really friendly to the quarterback because he’s a really big target and he’s very good at what he does.”

The Allen-to-Allen Connection Does Sound Intriguing

Johnson had a point: a Josh Allen-to-Keenan Allen connection could be a big hit in Buffalo. Keenan’s Grade A route running and keen understanding of defensive schemes would complement Josh’s skill set rather nicely. Keenan is also versatile — he can line up in the slot or on the outside, giving Bills OC Joe Brady options.

Adding Keenan would give Buffalo depth at receiver, to be sure, but the Bills would need to make sure he was healthy first. Allen’s foot injury last season resulted in only two missed games, but it did linger on for much of the season.

Money will also matter. Allen is coming off an $80 million deal, and there’s no way he’s going to get anywhere near the $20 million annually Chicago paid during the final year of that contract. If he’s willing to sign a reasonable contract to play for a contender, the Allen-to-Allen idea might be worth further exploration.