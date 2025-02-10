Super Bowl LIX Winning Eagles Just Gave Bills Blueprint to Beat Chiefs

For many Buffalo Bills fans, Super Bowl LIX was background noise while they did something else to distract themselves from not playing in the Big Game once again.

Everything the Bills did this season, from beating Kansas City and Detroit in the regular season to quarterback Josh Allen’s MVP year, set them up for a Super Bowl run.

However, Buffalo lost to the Chiefs for the fourth time in the last five postseasons; this time, it was in the AFC title game for the first time since the 2020 season.

The Bills can’t find any way to knock off Kansas City when the calendar year flips to January, but the Philadelphia Eagles, who just beat the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, might’ve just given them the blueprint for how to do it.

Quarterbacks

Let’s start with the offense and the most critical position in the game, the quarterback.

Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, scoring two touchdowns while picking up 72 yards and one touchdown with his legs.

Hurts won Super Bowl LIX MVP, and believe it or not, Buffalo has a way better quarterback than Hurts. Allen can put up the same numbers in games against the Chiefs.

Quarterback isn’t an issue for Buffalo regarding postseason time, and that hasn’t been the problem holding the Bills from reaching the second Sunday in February.

Running Backs

Philadelphia has the best running back in the game in Saquon Barkley, and he wasn’t much of a factor on the ground, only rushing for 57 yards on 25 attempts.

What Barkley does, which is so great when he isn’t running the ball well, is he’s always a threat, so the defense must watch him at all times.

The 28-year-old running back can make defenders stack the box, and the Eagles can run a play-action pass and take a shot down the field; Hurts can keep the ball himself, or Barkley can be a factor out of the backfield in the passing game, bringing in six receptions for 40 yards on Sunday.

Buffalo has a great running back, James Cook, who will enter his fourth season.

I’m not saying Cook is close to Barkley because he’s not, but he can be among the five best in the sport.

Cook has one thing to improve. Barkley is great at passing block and picking up the blitz, which Cook struggled with all season. This prevented him from being on the field late in games.

You can’t have one of your best playmakers not on the field in the fourth quarter because they can’t block. Cook has got to figure out how to be a better pass blocker this season so he can play late in playoff games.

Pass Catchers

Buffalo and Philadelphia have great offensive lines, but the skill positions at wide receiver and tight end are much better on the Eagles’ side.

Philadelphia has two legitimate number-one wide receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, while Buffalo doesn’t have one.

The Bills’ offense wasn’t slowed down by not having any number-one wide receivers, even though they could use one to give Allen much more help.

Philadelphia has a little more offensive help at key positions than Buffalo. If the Bills went out and added a tremendous wide receiver through a trade or draft, that could be the difference in a game against Kansas City.

The Defense

The Eagles’ defense was the game’s story; all three levels played amazingly.

All Philadelphia had to do was send four pass rushers at a time, never once sending a blitz, sacking Mahomes six times.

The Eagles’ pass rush was everywhere, making the 29-year-old quarterback uncomfortable all day. The pressure led to two interceptions: a pick-six by Cooper DeJean and one by Zack Baun, which set up another touchdown.

Buffalo has pieces on the defensive line in Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau, and maybe Von Miller, who could be released this offseason, but they need that game-changing defensive end.

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett demeaned a trade last Monday, and the Bills must do anything to acquire him. However, it will cost a lot since Buffalo has the 30th pick, and the Browns could get better draft capital from other teams.

The Bills can’t wait. They must go all in, and the franchise owes it to its fans and players.

If it takes three years of significant draft capital to acquire, Garrett, Buffalo must do it.

Drafting a game-changing pass rusher and him being a threat in his rookie season come playoff time will be a lot to ask for while Garrett is sitting out there wanting to be traded to a contender.

The Eagles proved that defense still wins championships, and having a great quarterback in Allen and the best pass rusher in the game in Garrett could be how you finally knock off Kansas City.