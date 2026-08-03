Bills Avoid Injury Scare for $21 Million Pro Bowler

The Buffalo Bills are trying to create a more well-rounded offense in 2026 — arguably the key to them finally winning a Super Bowl.

It’s hard to see them doing that without Pro Bowl tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had a minor injury scare at practice on Monday when it appeared he had to leave practice with a knee injury.

Kincaid, thankfully, was quick to point out it was definitely a lower-body injury but definitely not something that’s going to cost him time and definitely not his knee, although it was still painful.

“Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid clarifies that he went down today because of a knee to the ‘family jewels’ … so … all good on that front,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote on her X account on Monday.

Kincaid is headed into a critical year. He’s coming off his 1st Pro Bowl selection in 2025 with 39 receptions for 571 yards and 5 touchdowns in just 12 games — he missed 5 games due to injury.

At practice on Monday, Kincaid caught an over-the-shoulder red-zone touchdown from Josh Allen as the Bills practiced in a pouring rainstorm.

“Dalton Kincaid limped off at Bills practice… It appears he was hit ‘below the belt’ … his knee is fine,” Inside Injuries wrote on its official X account on Monday.

The injury concerns for Kincaid were so pronounced because it’s an issue he’s dealt with in the past.

“Trainers were looking at his Left knee, which was the problematic PCL side that he did intensive rehab for this off-season,” Fantasy Points’ Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “He came back in for a team install drill. Hopefully it doesn’t keep giving him problems.”

Dalton Kincaid Playing for Big Money in 2026

Kincaid, a 2023 1st-round pick (No. 25 overall) out of Utah, is playing for big money in 2026.

The Bills picked up the 5th-year option on his 4-year, $13.4 million rookie contract on March 30, which would be worth approximately $8.1 million in 2027, although the bigger payday would come with a breakout season this year. Kincaid seemed on that track as a rookie with 73 receptions for 673 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023, but injuries have held him back. In 3 seasons, he’s missed a total of 10 regular-season games and has yet to play in all 17 games.

His current contract would bring his career earnings to approximately $21 million.

Kincaid is also 1 of 2 Pro Bowl tight ends on the roster alongside Dawson Knox, who had 47 receptions for 417 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2026 — but played in every regular-season game.

The Bills re-invested in Knox this offseason with a 3-year, $20 million restructured contract extension that runs through 2028 — he previously signed a 4-year, $52 million contract extension in 2022.

Wide Receivers Could Unlock Bills’ Potential

It’s obvious Allen loves using his tight ends — the problem has been with the wide receivers.

The Bills haven’t had a 1,000-yard wide receiver since Stefon Diggs in 2023 — a 2-year stretch that includes Allen’s NFL MVP season in 2024.

The Bills went out of their way to add firepower at the wide receiver position, trading for Chicago Bears star D.J. Moore this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called the addition of a legitimate, superstar wide receiver for the Bills in D.J. Moore the one move he “can’t wait” to see play out this season.

“This is part of the reason why we’re excited to see Allen and the Bills operate in training camp,” Knox wrote on July 2. “Another reason is the fact that Allen may finally have a new No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. Buffalo has lacked a true No. 1 perimeter target since trading away Stefon Diggs two offseasons ago. Allen has regularly made the most of a mediocre receiving corps, but his inability to depend on receivers getting open (and catching the ball) downfield cost the Bills in the playoffs. So, the Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. That move might just be enough to transform the offense into a championship-caliber unit.”

Moore signed a 4-year, $110 million contract extension with the Bears in July 2024 coming off a career-high 1,364 yards in 2023 — numbers that dipped to 966 yards in 2024 and 628 yards in 2025.