Bills Former Draft Pick Makes Surprise Return After Failed Physical

The Buffalo Bills continue to tweak their roster before training camp starts. On June 4, the Bills announced they waived offensive lineman Tommy Doyle with an injury designation.

While the release seemed to signal Doyle’s career in Buffalo was over, the Bills’ fifth-round pick returned the following day. Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino posted on Wednesday, June 5, “The Bills waived OL Tommy Doyle yesterday after a failed physical.

“He cleared waivers and reverted back to the team on its reserve physically unable to perform list. He doesn’t count against the 90-man roster while on PUP.”

Doyle’s future remains unclear, but the door for a comeback is open. “Not done for the year at this stage,” Parrino noted. “But hopefully will get a significant update on him from [head coach Sean] McDermott next week at minicamp.”

After Doyle’s initial release, the Bills announced they were signing linebacker Shayne Simon, who went undrafted out of Pittsburgh. With Doyle on the PUP, Simon’s spot on the 90-man roster remains safe.

Doyle has one year left on his four-year, $3.79 million rookie contract. His release cleared approximately $1 million in cap space. Should Doyle be healthy enough to play this season, Buffalo has room for his contract. The Bills cleared an extra $10.2 million with Tre’Davious White’s post-June 1 release.

Bills OL Tommy Doyle Has Only Appeared in 12 Regular Season Games Since Landing in Buffalo

"It's a big man touchdown for Tommy Doyle!" #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/f96LOtsK3U — Iestyn T Harris (Yes-Tin) (@IestynTHarris) July 4, 2023

While Doyle appeared in 11 games his rookie year, earning an overall 46.2 grade from Pro Football Focus that year. His most memorable play came during Buffalo’s 47-17 Wild Card win over the New England Patriots, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen.

Doyle appeared in one more game during the 2022 NFL season before injuring his ACL in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. After sitting out the entire year, Doyle was working toward a return in 2023.

However, he suffered a left knee injury during Buffalo’s 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in August, the Bills’ second preseason tilt. Doyle was carted off the field and his 2023 comeback ended before it started.

Bills News: Buffalo’s Offensive Line Will Look Very Different in 2024



Several key veterans were cut before the start of free agency, the most surprising being Mitch Morse. The former Bills team captain, who anchored the offensive line for Allen since 2019, allowed the fewest sacks (24) of Allen’s career last season.

With Morse and Ryan Bates gone, Buffalo plans to move Connor McGovern to center, while David Edwards competes at left guard. The Bills also drafted Sedrick Van Pran-Granger out of Georgia, who will compete at center with veteran Will Clapp, who signed a one-year deal in March. Left guard depth includes Alec Anderson and Keaton Bills.

At right tackle, Spencer Brown looks to compete with La’el Collins, the latter of whom signed with Buffalo in April. Second-year O’Cyrus Torrence is predicted to start at right guard while Kevin Jarvis looks to move up from the practice squad.

At left tackle, Dion Dawkins is the clear starter. Dawkins signed a three-year, $60 million extension in March. Depth behind Dawkins includes Ryan Van Demark and 2023 sixth-rounder Tylan Grable.