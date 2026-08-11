Bills Trade Pitch Lands 16-Game Starter From AFC Rival

If we are picking the shakiest position group for the Buffalo Bills, there are plenty of candidates for the No. 1 spot.

Inside linebacker might take the crown, especially coming off a season in which the Bills’ top 2 leading tacklers were safeties Cole Bishop (85 tackles) and Jordan Poyer (75 tackles).

There might be an answer from the Bills’ not-so-distant past if they’re willing to trade with a divisional opponent and bring back inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson, who started 16 games and had 129 tackles for the Miami Dolphins in 2025.

Dodson spent the 1st 5 seasons of his career with the Bills from 2019 to 2023.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Dodson at the top of his list of players who should be on the trade block. In this scenario, the Bills probably could get Dodson back by giving up a Day 3 pick.