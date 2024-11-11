Former Bills Starter Sends Message After Abrupt Cut By Seahawks

While the Seattle Seahawks started off the season strong under new head coach Mike Macdonald, they’ve fallen to 4-5 and decided to make some abrupt moves after their bye week.

The Seahawks released linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Monday, November, 11, a decision that stunned most fans. Signing the former Buffalo Bills veteran was one of Seattle’s key free-agent pick ups this offseason. He started all nine games and registered a team-high 71 tackles.

After the news was announced, Dodson sent a message to Seahawks fans. He posted on X, “12s! I appreciate you so much, thank you for welcoming my family and I! @seattlechildren So happy we had to connect and change lives! Keep it going! 🙏🏽❤️.”

While fans grappled with his release, Dodson, who participated in 98% of the team’s defensive snaps, never quite fit in Seattle. Dodson started seven games as the middle linebacker before they moved him to weakside linebacker. He struggled against the run in both spots. His first start at weakside was against the Bills in Week 8, during which Buffalo recorded 164 yards on the ground.

Dodson, who signed a one-year, $4.26 million contract with Seattle, was released before “hitting $550,000 of his incentives, which may have played a factor in his release,” Spotrac.com’s Michael Ginnitti.

Macdonald told reporters on Monday that releasing the 26-year-old was a “tough” decision. However, he noted it gives younger players a chance to step up and Dodson the “opportunity to find a spot somewhere else.”

Should the Bills Bring Tyrel Dodson Back to Buffalo?

Bills Mafia immediately flooded Dodson’s comments with hopes of a return. However, Dodson must pass through waivers before signing with a new team, and Buffalo is 30th in line, per WGR 5550’s Sal Capaccio.

Bringing in depth behind Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams isn’t a bad idea as linebacker Baylon Spector hit injured reserve this past weekend. The Bills appear to be in the business of reunions after bringing defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson back into the fold. As it stands, Buffalo still has an open spot on the 53-man roster.

However, Buffalo may want to keep that availability after opening the 21-day practice window for linebacker Matt Milano (bicep tear) on Monday.

Financially speaking, the Bills are in a tight spot with just over $1.6 million in cap space.

Tyrel Dodson Had the Best Year of His NFL Career With the Bills Before Signing With Seattle



Before signing with Seattle, Dodson, who first joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2019, had his career-best year in Buffalo.

During the 2023 NFL season, Dodson got his chance to be a full-time starter after linebacker Matt Milano went down. In 17 games and 10 starts, he recorded 74 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble.

SI’s Corbin K. Smith wrote of the 6-foot, 237-pounder, “Dodson graded out as one of Pro Football Focus’ three best linebackers in 2023, finishing with an elite 86.8 coverage grade that ranked ahead of Ravens All-Pro defender Roquan Smith.

“Along with a fantastic 10.6 percent run stop rate that ranked in the top 10 for linebackers, he produced 11 pressures and 2.5 sacks on just 41 blitz opportunities as well, posting a gaudy 26.8% pressure rate when sent as an extra rusher by the Bills.”