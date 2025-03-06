Bills Urged to Trade for Seahhawks $72 Million WR

The Buffalo Bills came within one game of reaching Super Bowl LIX. After five consecutive seasons of dominating the AFC East but failing to reach the big dance, Bills general manager Brandon Beane needs to do something to get Buffalo over the hump.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the prime of his career and the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player. Without a No. 1 wide receiver and an “everybody eats” approach, Allen and Co. had 12 games with 30+ points, the most in franchise history. Buffalo also had 13 different players catch a touchdown pass, tying the NFL record.

While a committee approach works under offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf requested a trade on March 5, and multiple reports link the 27-year-old to Buffalo. The Boston Globe’s senior NFL reporter Ben Volin posted, “One team to watch in DK Metcalf trade sweepstakes: Buffalo Bills.”

While Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith suggested Seattle may ultimately keep Metcalf, “Two other teams that I’ve been told are monitoring DK Metcalf situation are Bills and Chiefs.”

Obtaining Metcalf, however, won’t be cheap. With one year left on his $72 million contract, he’s eligible for an extension, and Metcalf is likely looking to be one of the top-paid receivers in the league. Should the Bills swing big and secure Allen a huge offensive weapon?

Bills Urged to Take ‘Drastic Measure’ and Land DK Metcalf

As it stands, the Bills do not have the cap space to sign Metcalf. However, with the NFL expanding the 2025 salary cap to $279.2 million, Beane could shuffle things around to make the 2019 second-round pick fit. For the Win’s Christian D’Andrea named the Bills as a “top destination” for Metcalf and urged them to go all in.

“By cutting Von Miller and restructuring the contracts of Josh Allen and Dion Dawkins — two guys who aren’t going anywhere — they can turn their negative cap space into nearly $30 million in spending room. That’s enough to absorb Metcalf’s contract and though it would be an issue for a team with limited funds to spend in 2026, that’s a problem for the future Bills.”

Buffalo secured Khalil Shakir through 2029, he’s a solid WR2. Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid and Allen struggled to get on the same page last year while Keon Coleman is still adjusting to the league.

“But none of those guys will draw defensive attention the way Stefon Diggs once did to open up the passing offense. Metcalf can,” D’Andrea wrote. “A deal for Metcalf may seem drastic for a team that fell three points short of a Super Bowl appearance. But the Bills have seven playoff wins since 2020 with nothing to show for it. It may be time for a drastic measure.”

DK Metcalf Praised As a ‘Perfect Match’ in Buffalo’s Offense

Numerous fans and analyst loved the idea of Metcalf heading to Buffalo. WGR 550’s Nate Geary posted, “Pairing Josh Allen and DK Metcalf (and Shakir, Cook, Kincaid) is really getting the juices flowing… like a legitimate perfect match.”

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown posted, “Of course #Bills should be interested in DK Metcalf. He’d fill out WR room perfectly. Only question would be if Beane is better off saving a big swing for a (Myles) Garrett level pass rusher that could provide more impact. But would be fun to drop Metcalf into an already pretty good O.”

Over the past six seasons, Metcalf has recorded at least 900 receiving yards each year. During the 2024 season, he registered 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.