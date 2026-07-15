Bills WR Keon Coleman Issues Bizarre Challenge to Critics

For someone who has been playing football on a high level for almost a decade, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman sure hasn’t paid much attention to the people asking him questions every day.

Coleman, perhaps the most embattled wide receiver in the entire NFL, issued an interesting challenge to those who have been the most critical of him through the 1st 2 seasons of his disappointing career.

In speaking with ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg ahead of a “make or break” season in 2026, Coleman said that criticism was invalid because … none of his critics play football?

“None of them are going to come lace them up and try to stand in front of me,” Coleman told Getzenberg. “People are going to say what they want to say. At the end of the day, my job is to come out here, put my cleats on, strap them up and prove my worth here.”

Other than the talking heads on ESPN and other national networks who are former NFL players — specifically defensive backs — few in the sports media landscape would stand a chance against Coleman in a 1 vs. 1 challenge on a football field.

Coleman’s “they won’t play me” clapback also isn’t really true. Several of his own teammates have been critical of him as he’s made an ongoing series of embarrassing public gaffes over the last 2 years. All of them wear cleats.

“Pats on the back are over with, and it’s time for him to grow up, and he knows it,” Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said after Coleman was benched for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November 2025.

Keon Coleman Has Hurt Bills More Than Helped

The Bills have allowed Coleman to hold them back over the last 2 years.

Every positive moment has been met with 2 negative ones.

It’s why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled Coleman out as the biggest bust on Buffalo’s roster in 2026, which would continue the pattern he’s established since he was selected out of Florida State with a 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Coleman is entering the 3rd season of his 4-year, $10 million rookie contract.

“Keon Coleman faces palpable pressure entering his third season,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Head coach Joe Brady said he turned down trade offers for the wideout despite his recent struggles. In 2025, the Bills benched Coleman and listed him as a healthy inactive for multiple games. Clearly, they expect more from the 2024 second-rounder and still believe he can make a significant developmental leap, but it’s unlikely to happen this year. The Bills traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wideout DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. With that new addition, Coleman doesn’t have a clear pathway to a big role in the passing attack. Moore, slot wideout Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid will probably see most of the targets, which leaves few opportunities for any other pass-catcher to make a significant impact.”

Keon Coleman: Reputation for Screwing Things Up

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bills benched Coleman for being late to team meetings in 2024 and was a healthy scratch for 3 more games.

As a rookie in 2024, Coleman was benched for “off-field timing issues” — also being late to team meetings.

Coleman got an extra dose of humiliation when Bills owner Terry Pegula cited picking Coleman as 1 of the reasons former head coach Sean McDermott was fired following an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos — a game in which Coleman had a touchdown reception.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Coleman has 67 receptions for 960 yards and 8 touchdowns in just 26 games — tantalizing numbers.

“Getting benched four games, some (expletive) like that … unacceptable,” Coleman told ESPN’s Alaine Getzenberg on May 19. “Ended off on a decent note, had a touchdown [in the playoffs), so that was — I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost, it was just a positive to end the season on. But we lost. So, that was another negative to erase that. But, I mean, I don’t need self-motivation, though. I know what I am here to do and what I am capable of doing.”