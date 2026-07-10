Embattled $10 Million Bills WR Labeled NFL’s ‘Biggest Bust’

The Buffalo Bills have let wide receiver Keon Coleman hold them back, collectively, over the last 2 years.

Every positive moment has been met with 2 negative ones.

Coleman has proven to be an unreliable, spoiled, and, perhaps most damning, clueless professional athlete who is a net loser in every analytic, real or imagined, including his impact on a locker room.

All of that figures into why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled Coleman out as the biggest bust on Buffalo’s roster in 2026, which would continue the pattern he’s established since he was selected out of Florida State with a 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.