Former Panthers’ Star Adam Thielen Makes Surprising Career Move

Adam Thielen played with the Carolina Panthers for two seasons and served as a productive member of the offensive squad.

After 13 years in the NFL, the 36-year-old is now making a shift in his career.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Thielen is joining NFL Live every Wednesday.

Today, Sept. 16, marks his debut. He will be featured alongside Molly McGrath, Dan Orlovsky and Andrew Hawkins.

Snapshot of Adam Thielen’s NFL Career, Time With Carolina Panthers

Thielen kicked off his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and went on to spend 10 seasons with the franchise.

His first campaign with Carolina took place in 2023, followed by a one-year stint in 2024.

He briefly returned to the Vikings after a Minnesota-Carolina trade in August 2025, but he was later picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers to round out his NFL career.

He announced his retirement in January 2026.

Per ESPN, the two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver made the announcement via social media, expressing his gratitude for his time in the league.

During his first season with the Panthers, he hauled in 103 receptions for 1,014 yards, averaging 9.8 yards per reception. He logged four touchdowns through 17 games.

The following year, his final season with Carolina, he recorded 48 receptions for 615 yards, averaging 12.8 yards per reception with five touchdowns in 10 games.

He was a productive player throughout his career, and he’s now taking that knowledge to the screen.

Where the Carolina Panthers Stand Ahead of Their Week 2 Clash

The Panthers dropped their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears 59-37. Their starting record is now 0-1.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Carolina will enter its Week 2 clash against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Steelers on Sept. 13.

At the time of this writing, the Panthers are slight favorites to win over Atlanta.

Unfortunately for Carolina, their projections are not landing in their favor quite yet.

Before Week 1 started, Seth Walder of ESPN wrote, “The Panthers will finish last in the NFC South. I remain mostly a nonbeliever in Young (and the Panthers, clearly, are unconvinced considering they haven’t extended him), and the offensive line has some serious questions between injuries and newcomers.”

He added, “Even though the Panthers brought in some defensive reinforcements in free agency, I could see this year going quite poorly for Carolina.”

Nothing is set in stone right now — it’s only Week 2 of the NFL season — but if the Panthers follow this trajectory, they will be facing a dreadful outcome later in the year.

There’s plenty of time to turn things around, but the Panthers still have several unanswered questions as they enter this weekend.