Bryce Young’s Vertical Evolution Has Panthers Offense Soaring

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, to this point, has silenced early doubters with a strong start that has opened eyes and defied reason. Despite holding a 1-1 record, the Panthers’ offense looks far better than it did last year, when they won the NFC South. Much of the early success can be attributed to Bryce Toung, finding a way to improve, and not just incrementally. By playing at a faster pace, the former No. 1 pick continues to transform a formerly lackluster offense.

Bryce Young drops it in the 🪣 to Xavier Legette! CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ia62dGy6wX — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

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The Numbers Don’t Lie

Several advanced metrics paint a picture of Young’s rapid improvement since last season. First, yards per attempt (8.9) is 2.6 yards higher than last season. That is to say, the Panthers, under Young, take far more vertical chances, pressuring defenses. Joseph Person of The Athletic places this into perspective.

“According to Next Gen Stats, Young’s percentage of deep passes, defined as traveling at least 20 air yards, has more than doubled from 7.1 percent last year to 15.1 percent this season. Only Allen (16.7), Baker Mayfield (16.1), and Lamar Jackson (16.1) have a higher percentage of deep throws among quarterbacks with a minimum of 25 pass attempts.”

Adding the vertical component makes the run game crisper, preventing the defense from stacking the box and creating openings downfield.

Bryce Young and the Panthers had a complete team win in Week 2. @sarahkustok caught up with the QB after the @Panthers‘ win over the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/tgQ9HqheTZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

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Tactical Shift

To prevent defenses from bearing down on Young, the Panthers decided to use more 12-personnel. The extra tight end provides the team with help on the edge. Remember, the Panthers are moving left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Against elite pass rushers, missing a blindside protector hurts. Additionally, that helps the run game, as Carolina gains the majority of their yards right over center.

This confidence altered Young’s game, as backup Kenny Pickett can attest.

“I think (Young) has done an impressive job of figuring out when to take those shots and when to check the ball down. If you go back and watch the tape, there are some earlier ones that we wanted, and he ended up checking it down for good plays. So really just sorting through that, he’s done an unbelievable job.”

Bryce Young is facing the second highest pressure rate (38.8%) of his career only to his rookie season (39.2%) Yet he’s seeing career highs in:

Yards, TD, passer rating, YPA, air yards, comp percentage over expected, deep pass percentage. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/1XN10oz0QY — The Real Ball Watcher (@thaRBW) September 21, 2026

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Familiar Cast

One of Young’s earliest challenges was the diverse group of wide receivers he threw to. Too many wideouts, funneling through a scheme, hurts production as it becomes difficult to build any sort of chemistry with them. Now, he knows that Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, with Xavier Leggette, will be his prime options on the outside. Head Coach Dave Canales agrees.

“Knowing who you’re going to throw to makes a huge difference,” Canales said. “For the last two years, we’ve been going into the season figuring out who those pieces are going to be and trying to find that chemistry. We had all offseason with the same group of guys that we’re playing with right now. T-Mac, Jalen, and Xavier are making the big play. The tight ends making their plays.”

Coker sports an 88.9% catch percentage. Leggette sits tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (two). McMillan averages 17.6 yards per catch. Three big-play wideouts that helped the Panthers change their fortunes. Can the Panthers keep the momentum against Cleveland?