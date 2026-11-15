Panthers Get Rough Update on Saints $52M RB Before Sunday Night Showdown

The timing couldn’t be worse for the Carolina Panthers. Coming off a three-loss streak, the Panthers are getting desperate for a win, and taking on the 3-5 Saints was their best shot at a get-right game.

Saturday’s injury report just made that possibility a lot harder than they expected.

Saints Activate Star RB Travis Etienne

The Saints announced Saturday that they are activating RB Travis Etienne Jr. for Sunday’s game, per Netflix’s Tom Pelissero. Etienne’s hamstring issue came up in Week 3 practice, but he was ultimately cleared to go against the Raiders that week. However, he ended up aggravating the injury, and the hasty move to rush Etienne proved very costly to Kellen Moore.

The Saints ultimately had to put him on IR in Week 4. After almost a month and a half, New Orleans opened his 21-day return window this week.

He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full practice on Friday, before getting officially activated on Saturday. Since Etienne has been out since Week 3, and on IR since October, the Panthers might find a break if Etienne needs some time to shake off the rust.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he’s expected to play against the Panthers.

Panthers Injury Report is a Mixed Bag

However, the Panthers might not have the depth they need to actually capitalize on that window.

Starting inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) — Carolina’s second-leading tackler with 49 stops and five tackles for loss, missed all week of practice and has been ruled OUT.

That puts heavy pressure on Devin Lloyd and Tyrel Dodson to clean up runs between the tackles against Etienne and Kamara. Salt to wound is starting cornerback Mike Jackson (groin) also being doubtful and rookie corner Will Lee III (hamstring) being questionable.

The only silver lining is linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring), who is questionable after practicing in full on Friday, but is expected to return after missing three games.

Starter Chuba Hubbard is also good to go after a Wednesday rest day, while Jonathon Brooks (groin) is doubtful, leaving Trevor Etienne and AJ Dillon behind Hubbard.