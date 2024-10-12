The 10 Best Chicago Bears Players of All Time, Ranked

One of the NFL‘s two charter franchises, the Chicago Bears have more players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (32) than any other franchise.

The Bears have won nine NFL championships, including one Super Bowl victory after their famed 1985 season in which they dominated nearly every team they played, going 15-1. Throughout history, the Bears have primarily been known as a dominant defensive team, so it’s no surprise that when compiling a list of the best players in franchise history, that side of the ball is much more prominent.

Chicago has had a lot of legendary players don its uniform, making this task a difficult one. We tried to include Bears players who changed the game or made history in some way. Let’s take a look at our picks for the top 10 Bears players of all time.

*Note: All championships, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Bears only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Charles Tillman, CB

Years as a Bear : 2003-2014

: 2003-2014 Awards : First-team All-Pro (2012) 2-time Pro Bowl selection (2011-2012) Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2013)

: Iconic performance: November 4 of the 2012 regular season against the Carolina Panthers, Tillman set an NFL record after forcing four fumbles in Chicago’s 51-20 win.

The master and originator of the “Peanut Punch,” Charles Tillman remains one of the most beloved Chicago Bears of all time. Over his 156 games with the team, Tillman racked up 11 fumble recoveries, 42 forced fumbles, 133 passes defensed, 36 INTs and an incredible 9 defensive TDs. An excellent cover corner, Tillman also went up against some of the best wide receivers in NFL history on the regular — Randy Moss (Vikings) and Calvin Johnson (Lions) are prime examples — and he more than held his own. Tillman currently ranks No.1 in Bears history in fumble recoveries and No. 6 in the NFL record books.

9. Richard Dent, DE

Years as a Bear : 1983-1993, 1995

: 1983-1993, 1995 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1985) Super Bowl MVP (1985) First-team All-Pro (1985) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1984, 1988, 1990) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1984-85, 1990, 1993) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2011)

: Iconic performance: It has to be Super Bowl 20, in which he took home the MVP trophy after he had 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a pass defensed in the Bears’ 46-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Dent’s postseason dominance is the stuff legends are made of. He amassed 10.5 sacks in 10 postseason starts, putting fear into the hearts of offensive linemen and opposing quarterbacks alike. Dent recorded 10 or more sacks in eight seasons and led the NFL with 17 sacks in 1985. He was a central figure in the Bears’ defense during their 1985 Super Bowl season, and he remains one of the best defensive linemen of his era. His 124.5 sacks is by far the most in team history (Bears Hall of Fame defensive lineman Steve McMichael is next in line with 92.5), and he also forced 34 fumbles with the Bears.

8. Devin Hester, KR/PR/WR

Years as a Bear : 2006-2013

: 2006-2013 Awards : 3-time first-team All-Pro (2006-07, 2010) Second-team All-Pro (2011) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2006, 2007, 2010) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2024)

: Iconic performance: Hester had countless special returns, but the one that still gives goosebumps is his game-opening TD scamper in the 2006 Super Bowl against the Indianapolis Colts.

Put simply, Devin Hester changed the game. Every time he was about to touch the ball, everyone watching — including opposing defenses — held their breath waiting for a big play to happen. Teams would often try to avoid kicking the ball to him, knowing how dangerous he was in the open field. His legacy as a returner remains unparalleled in NFL history. Hester even returned a missed field goal for a touchdown, showcasing his playmaking tendencies. He played 123 games for the Bears, and he set loads of NFL records as a return man in the process, including punt returns for TDs (13 with Bears, 14 total) and total return TDs (20).

7. Mike Singletary, LB

Years as a Bear : (1981–1992)

: (1981–1992) Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1985) 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1985 and 1988) NFL Man of the Year (1990) 7-time first-team All-Pro (1983-1989) Second-team All-Pro (1990) 10-time Pro Bowl selection (1983-1992) Bart Starr Award (1991) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1998)

: Iconic performance: In the 1986 Super Bowl against the Patriots, Singletary tied a Super Bowl record for most fumble recoveries in a game (2).

Singletary was the unquestioned leader of the legendary 1985 Bears’ 46 Defense. Known for his distinctive, wide-eyed pre-snap stares, Singletary’s focus and preparation became part of his on-field legend. He missed only 2 games during his 12-year career, a testament to his toughness and durability in a physically demanding position. Though tackle totals were unofficial when he played, Singletary is widely credited with amassing over 100 tackles in each of his 12 seasons, showcasing what a force he was in the middle of the field.

6. Mike Ditka, TE

Years as a Bear : 1961-1966

: 1961-1966 Championships & awards : NFL Champion (1963) NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1961) 2-time first-team All-Pro (1963-64) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1962, 1965-66) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1961-1965) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1988)

: Iconic performance: November 24, 1963, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ditka made what came to be ranked as one of the 100 greatest plays in NFL history when he caught a short pass from QB Billy Wade and rumbled 63 yards down the field to set up a game-tying score.

Ditka started 84 games in his six seasons with the Bears and redefined the tight end position in the process. He became the first player at the position to be a legit receiving threat — his 1,076 receiving yards as a rookie remains the highest total for a rookie TE in NFL history. Known for his toughness, ability to catch passes in heavy traffic and blocking ability, Ditka was an instrumental figure in the team’s 1963 championship. He also caught 32 TDs with Chicago, which made him a red zone threat at the time. Never forget: Way before Gronk, there was Ditka.

5. Red Grange, HB/DB/QB

Years as a Bear : 1925, 1929-1934

: 1925, 1929-1934 Championships & awards : 2-time NFL Champion (1932-1933) 2-time First-team All-Pro (1930-31) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1963)

: Iconic performance: Thanksgiving day in 1925 vs. the Lions in his very first NFL game, Grange amassed 56 punt return yards, netted 92 yards from scrimmage and intercepted a pass on defense.

Grange’s inclusion on this list is more about what an innovator he was and his impact on the game of football than anything else. In 1925, Grange and the Bears played a whopping 19 games in just 67 days, embarking on a historic barnstorming tour. It was an intense series of games across the country, and it attracted huge crowds and significantly increased the popularity of the NFL. Grange played in 83 games (54 starts) for the Bears. He scored 30 TDs, tossed 10 passing TDs and also hauled in 10 interceptions while playing defensive back, showcasing an incredible versatility.

4. Brian Urlacher, LB

Years as a Bear : 2000-2012

: 2000-2012 Championships & awards : NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (2000) NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2005) 4-time first-team All-Pro (2001, 2002, 2005, 2006) Second-team All-Pro (2010) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (2000–2003, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2018)

: Iconic performance: October 16, 2006 at Arizona, Urlacher helped engineer one of the greatest comebacks in team history. The Bears were down 23-3 in the second half, and Urlacher forced a fumble Charles Tillman returned 40 yards for a score. Urlacher finished with 19 tackles, the forced fumble and 3 QB hits in Chicago’s 24-23 win over the Cardinals.

Over 13-year career with the Bears, Urlacher played 182 games, recording 1,354 combined tackles (949 solo), 41.5 sacks and 22 interceptions. He was a dominant force on the Bears’ defense in the early and mid-2000s, and in 2006, he helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1985. His inimitable blend of speed, size, and football intelligence made him a nightmare for opposing offenses throughout his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest middle linebackers in NFL history.

3. Dick Butkus, LB

Years as a Bear : 1965-1973

: 1965-1973 Awards : 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1969, 1970) 5-time first-team All-Pro (1965, 1968-1970, 1972) Second-team All-Pro (1966) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (1965-1972) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1979)

: Iconic performance: November 9, 1969 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Butkus recorded his first safety, also racking up a ridiculous 25 tackles in Chicago’s 38-7 win.

The Bears never made it to the postseason during Butkus’ storied career — they had a 48-74-4 record during his tenure with the team. He still managed to make a huge impact not only on the franchise, but on the league as a whole. Known for his ferocity and leadership on the field, his intensity and physicality contributed to the Bears’ defensive reputation during the late 1960s and early 1970s. A playmaker with great athleticism, Butkus intercepted 22 passes and recovered 27 fumbles over his career. Had tackling stats been recorded when he played, that number would likely the astronomical.

2. Gale Sayers, RB

Years as a Bear : 1965-1971

: 1965-1971 Awards : NFL Rookie of the Year (1965) NFL MVP (1969) 5-time first-Team All-Pro (1966-1970) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1966-1969) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1977)

: Iconic performance: December 12, 1965 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Sayers tallied an incredible 6 total TDs (4 rushing, 1 receiving and a punt return TD), showcasing the diversity and skill that made him so special.

One of the most electrifying players in NFL history, Sayers played his entire career with the Bears. In his rookie year, he scored 22 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 6 receiving, 1 punt return, 1 kickoff return), which was an NFL record for the most touchdowns by a rookie in a single game at the time. Sayers is remembered for his breathtaking open-field moves, his versatility as a rusher, receiver, and returner, and his toughness in coming back from devastating injuries. He’s often listed among the greatest running backs of all time despite playing just 68 games.

1. Walter Payton, RB

Years as a Bear : (1975-1987)

: (1975-1987) Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1985) NFL Most Valuable Player (1977) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1977) NFL Man of the Year (1977) 5-time first-team All-Pro (1976, 1977, 1980, 1984, 1985) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1978, 1979, 1986) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (1976–1980, 1983–1986) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1993)

: Iconic performance: Payton rushed for 275 rushing yards against the Minnesota Vikings on November 20, 1977 at Soldier Field.

Few players at any position in NFL history were as fun and exciting to watch as “Sweetness.” Payton’s 16,726 yards (second all-time behind Emmitt Smith) were all hard earned, most of which came behind leaky offensive lines in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He also amassed 125 total touchdowns, rushed for over 200 yards in a game eight times during his career and also had 492 receptions for 4,538 receiving yards. His impact on the game extended beyond statistics, as he was known for his work ethic, leadership, and philanthropic efforts. The NFL Man of the Year Award was renamed in his honor in 1999, and he remains a beloved player in Chicago and beyond.

What do you think, Bears Nation? Did we get it right? See our bonus 11th pick and sound off in the comments.