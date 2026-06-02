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3 Veterans the Bears Should Trade A First-Round Pick For

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Josh Hines-Allen
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: Josh Hines-Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the game at Allegiant Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears watched the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots go all-in on June 1st and trade away their first-round selections for elite difference-makers (Myles Garrett for the Rams and A.J. Brown for the Patriots), and have an opportunity to do the same.

Chicago, after reaching the divisional round and winning the NFC North in 2025, are poised to be contenders yet again in 2026. There’s always a conversation about whether the Bears should build through the draft or follow the approach of teams like the Rams and Patriots and trade premium capital for a star player.

In light of the blockbuster trades, here are three veterans the Bears should trade their first-round selection for.

3 Veterans the Bears Should Trade A First-Round Pick For: Jeffery Simmons, Defensive Tackle, Tennessee Titans

Jeffery Simmons

GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 16: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans reacts during the second half against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

New head coach Robert Saleh is fired up knowing he has Jeffery Simmons on his defense, and he hasn’t publicly asked for a trade or anything like that. This is purely based on the fact that if the Bears had to choose one player in the NFL to trade a first-round pick for, it’s Simmons.

He fills a huge need at defensive tackle, is still relatively young (will be 29 by the time next season rolls around), and managed to put up 11 sacks despite being a DT. Simmons also had 18 pressures while being double-teamed. He’s on another level, and someone that any team would love to have.

Josh Hines-Allen, Edge Rusher, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars handed their No. 1 selection from 2022, pass rusher Travon Walker, a four-year, $110 million extension in April, with Josh Hines-Allen signing a five-year, $150 million extension just two years ago.

The Jaguars also have Trevor Lawrence on a massive contract and could find themselves needing to free up some cap space in the near future. It’s a long shot, but adding a player of Hines-Allen’s caliber, who’ll be 29 next season and racked up 33.5 sacks in the past three seasons, would be worth a first-round selection for Chicago.

Maxx Crosby, Edge Rusher, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby

GettyHENDERSON, NEVADA – MAY 20: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders stretches during an OTA offseason workout at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Health Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The player Bears fans were talking about all offseason — a trade for Maxx Crosby is not dead yet. The whole saga with the Baltimore Ravens makes things even more confusing, but if the Raiders are still open to trading him, it’s already been reported that the Bears reached out to gauge the price needed to acquire him.

“We were involved,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. “We checked into it. We looked to see if it made sense. Had some dialogue. I’ll leave it at that.”

If Crosby could be traded for less than what the Ravens initially agreed to (two first-round picks), the Bears should be interested.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. More about Isaac Zuniga

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3 Veterans the Bears Should Trade A First-Round Pick For

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