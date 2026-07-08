Bears Land 55-Sack Pass Rusher In No-Brainer Trade Pitch

The running question of the Chicago Bears‘ offseason is about how they plan to address their pass rush. The answer so far: not really at all.

This is a bit of a shock given that they only collected 35 sacks last season, tied for the 7th-fewest. Pro Football Focus had their pass rush graded as the eighth-worst league-wide.

Despite being involved in several trade rumors throughout the offseason for an edge presence, general manager Ryan Poles and the front office have yet to pull the trigger on one. They also didn’t select an edge rusher until their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The main name that keeps swirling is Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby; however, that seems like a far-fetched wish at this point. The name that has recently been making waves in the Bears’ trade market is Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat.

The Chicago Bears Are A Logical Trade Destination for Josh Sweat

Sweat is a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LIX champion who has collected 55 sacks across his eight-year career.

Trade rumors began when Cardinals Insider Kyle Ordgard reported that Sweat was unhappy with the team, although he didn’t mention specifics.

Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ https://t.co/kDxy09mRLg — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) May 19, 2026

Despite NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that the Cardinals have no interest in trading their Pro Bowl pass rusher, we’ve heard that sentiment quite a bit this offseason. As Myles Garrett has proved, every player has a price.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis argues, “Trading him is also the logical move for Arizona. There is no sense in holding on to a 29-year-old Pro Bowl edge rusher who could be on the decline by the time the Cardinals, who are in a rebuild, are actually good. Arizona should strike while the iron is hot and unload Sweat to the highest bidder.”

Moraitis’ pitch has the Bears landing Sweat and a 2028 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 third-rounder.

He prefaces that he understands the 2027 class is expected to be loaded with talent, but given the Bears’ win-now mentality, the move is worth it.

“Chicago needs to be worrying about 2026, not 2027, and this kind of trade would show that’s exactly where their concern lies.”

Josh Sweat Adds An Established Threat Opposite Montez Sweat

Moraitis continues to drive the nail home by drilling down on the fact that, while the Bears can be optimistic about the development of Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Shemar Turner, they still need an established threat opposite Montez Sweat.

“He’s a proven producer with eight or more sacks in three of the last four years, and Sweat is coming off a campaign in which he posted a career-high 12 sacks, which would have led the Bears last season.”

The final piece that makes Sweat a perfect trade piece is his postseason experience. The Bears adding a veteran with Super Bowl experience, in particular, could pay massive dividends come February.

All in all, Moraitis argues that this move should be a no-brainer and that if the Bears are serious about the Super Bowl expectations, then this should be a when, not an if.