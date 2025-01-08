Bears Catch Big Break in Sprawling Search for New Head Coach

If one looks closely enough, it almost appears as though the Chicago Bears are interviewing half of the NFL to become their next head coach.

That, of course, is not the case — even if the net that the team has cast is wider than most in recent memory. According to Bears Wire, Chicago has requested interviews with 14 different candidates spanning offensive and defensive coordinators, former head coaches and Mike McCarthy, the current head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

However, if there is one leader in the clubhouse before the first round of interviews begin in earnest, the smart money is probably on offensive coordinator Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions.

Johnson expressed interest in the job ahead of this season before the Bears ultimately chose to stick with Matt Eberflus, who they eventually fired during the throes of what became a 10-game losing streak. Johnson has also shown serious interest in jumping to Chicago in recent days, and apparently might go as far as to only accept interviews with two franchises: the Bears and New England Patriots.

The Lions have given OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn a window from Thursday afternoon through Saturday to do head coaching interviews, per sources. All those, by rule, have to be virtual. (As we’ve said, Johnson will be selective, and may only interview with Chicago and NE.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 7, 2025

Ben Johnson Most Sought After Head Coach Candidate in NFL

Johnson is among the Bears’ top candidates, and perhaps the top candidate, for multiple reasons.

First, the Lions’ offense has been running roughshod over the entire league for the past two years and most teams with a head coach opening this cycle probably have Johnson near the top of their boards as a result.

Secondly, Johnson has had incredible success helping quarterback Jared Goff move to the next level in his career. Meanwhile, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has elite talent and toughness, but struggled to a degree with his development this season — in no small part due to the presence of two head coaches and two offensive coordinators during his first year in the NFL.

Caleb Williams Approves of Ben Johnson as Next Bears Coach

Williams spoke recently about what he wants in a head coach, as well as Johnson specifically.

“During our game, I would sit back … and just kind of watch and try and learn something,” Williams said during his final press conference of the season Monday. “I was fascinated watching because he always had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game. I think he’s obviously done really well, so I think it would be cool to see how that all goes down.”

Williams went on to say that, in a more general sense, what he would like is a coach who challenges him and pushes to make both him and the team better.

“I don’t have an issue with speaking truth between the coach and I, or whoever it may be,” Williams continued.