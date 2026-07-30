Bears WR Rome Odunze Backtracks Viral ‘New Normal’ Injury Comments

The Chicago Bears parted ways with DJ Moore for multiple reasons, including salary, fit concerns in Ben Johnson’s scheme and effort questions — but Rome Odunze’s ability to step into the No. 1 wide receiver spot was also an important element of that decision.

Odunze missed the final five games of the regular season with a broken foot and was just a moderate producer across two playoff contests upon his return. However, it was an interview the third-year wideout gave over the offseason that sparked worry among fans and media members about how Odunze’s foot issues might manifest in 2026 and beyond.

“It’s not from a standpoint that I’m like always in pain, but the way my foot broke, there’s calluses in there that creates a different type of foot structure with those bones — different things that kind of shifts things around,” Odunze said in early June, per the AP. “So my new normal was kind of what I am going into. And I don’t think that’s anything that’s going to prohibit me or keep me from making plays.”

Now, however, Odunze has changed his tune in what is good news for the organization — assuming his new perspective is factual and not a response to the blowback from his earlier comments.

“Rome Odunze walked back comments about his injury from last season, saying there are no lingering issues and he’s feeling ‘amazing’ heading into 2026,” Chris Emma of The Score reported via X on Thursday, July 30.

“I know ‘new normal,’ that has a bunch of connotations of like chronic and severe, like, never going to be the same,” Odunze said, per Emma. “It’s not like that at all. Like, I’m completely fine.”

Luther Burden Among Most Hyped NFL Wide Receivers Heading into Season

If Odunze is 100 percent, Chicago’s roster should be in a strong place with regards to pass-catchers.

Second-year wideout Luther Burden III is stepping into the No. 2 role and is among the most hyped players heading into the 2026 campaign. He led the Bears in most of the advanced metrics during his rookie campaign and should see a bump in targets with Moore playing in Buffalo.

General manager Ryan Poles dubbed Burden the player about whom he is most excited as training camp began this week.

“If there’s a guy that I’m really excited about, it’s Luther Burden, just because of how much he’s grown from the day he walked in this building,” Poles said. “The guy loves football, he’s passionate about it. He wants to helps this team win, and he wants to be the absolute best receiver he can possibly be. You can feel the fire inside of him, and I’m excited to see that show up.”a

Caleb Williams Sees No Ceiling for Colston Loveland

Beyond Odunze and Burden, the Bears have plenty of reason for optimism regarding tight end Colston Loveland.

Also entering his second NFL season, Loveland was one of the top performing players at his position down the stretch of 2025 and, barring any unforeseen setbacks, should be able to provide more of the same in Year 2.

Quarterback Caleb Williams went as far as to say recently that Loveland could develop into a superstar.

“He can become the best tight end in the league,” Williams proclaimed during a press conference Wednesday.