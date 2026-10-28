Bears HC Ben Johnson Sends Message on Ryan Poles Before Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bears are approaching a potentially pivotal NFL trade deadline, and head coach Ben Johnson made it clear that general manager Ryan Poles is exploring every opportunity to improve the roster.

With the Bears looking to build off a 5-2 start, the front office has an opportunity to address defensive needs and strengthen the team for a Super Bowl run.

Chicago already missed out on Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who reportedly wanted to return to the San Francisco 49ers. Buckner was ultimately traded for just a fourth-round pick, leaving the Bears to consider other options as the November 10th deadline approaches. With NFL insider Jordan Schultz expecting an active trade market, Chicago could still have opportunities to make a significant addition.

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 18: General manager Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Huntington Bank Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When asked about his involvement in the Bears’ trade conversations, Ben Johnson acknowledged that plenty is happening behind the scenes while making it clear that Ryan Poles is leading the process.

“There’s a lot going on. Certainly Ryan’s [Poles] domain, and yet we have constant dialogue of what this team needs and where we can impact ourselves, not just this year, but years in the future as well,” Johnson said.

“He’s turning over every stone that he possibly can to improve this football team, just like he has ever since I’ve gotten in this building. Feel really good about our process, and we’ll see what happens. You never know.”

Poles has several defensive areas he could explore before the deadline, particularly along the defensive line and in the secondary. Chicago previously showed interest in Buckner, but perhaps the team is now focused on a potential reunion with Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Poles could also surprise a lot of people and trade for someone on the offensive side of the ball. With Johnson as head coach, he could make his case for help at tight end or even running back.

While the Bears have no guarantee of completing a significant trade, Johnson appears comfortable with the work being done to identify potential upgrades.

Bears Could Target Defensive Stars

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Schultz recently identified Chicago and San Francisco as two teams to watch closely as the November 10 trade deadline approaches. During an appearance on The Pivot, the NFL insider suggested that the league could see a significant amount of activity.

“I think we’re heading toward a very active NFL trade deadline. We could see anywhere from 12 to call it 20 trades and two teams I’m watching very closely — the 49ers and Bears.”

“I’ve heard both teams connected to several defensive players including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, also DeForest Buckner. Along with some names who aren’t necessarily on the trade block. I think both Chicago and San Francisco, they want to be aggressive, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a move before the deadline.”

With Buckner no longer an option, the Bears could turn their attention to other defensive playmakers, including Sweat and Mack.

Another possibility involves pursuing a major upgrade along the interior defensive line. Chad Sellers suggested on X that the Bears could consider targeting defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons or Moro Ojomo, arguing that acquiring a cornerstone player could address a longstanding need.

“I would be surprised if they moved a 1st (likely for Simmons or Ojomo), but I could sell myself on this idea pretty fast. Simmons is under contract through 2030 and Ojomo would get extended (just like they did with Montez Sweat). A cornerstone blue chip defensive lineman has been a need for many years. This solves that problem now and in the future, but it comes with a big cost. “

Still, Johnson’s comments and Schultz’s reporting provide reasons to believe the Bears will, in fact, make some trades before the deadline.